Poster of Truth
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Truth

Truth

Truth 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 25 November 1957
Release date
25 November 1957 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Pravda, Truth, Правда
Director
Isaak Shmaruk
Viktor Dobrovolsky
Cast
Mikhail Egorov
Gleb Yuchenkov
Aleksandr Anurov
Yakiv Kozlov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Truth
Stolen Happiness 6.8
Stolen Happiness (1956)
Na zelyonoy zemle moyey 6.6
Na zelyonoy zemle moyey (1959)
Blue Lightnings 5.3
Blue Lightnings (1978)
Stars on the wings 5.8
Stars on the wings (1955)
Marina's Destiny 6.5
Marina's Destiny (1954)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
