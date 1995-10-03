Menu
Aleksandr Anurov
Aleksandr Anurov
Date of Birth
21 April 1914
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
3 October 1995
Popular Films
7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident
(1958)
7.1
Flagi na bashnyakh
(1958)
5.9
Truth
(1957)
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2006
1964
1960
1958
1957
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
6
Director
1
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
2006, Russia
Schastlivy vmeste
Comedy
2006, Russia
5.4
Zvezda baleta
Zvezda baleta
Romantic
1964, USSR
5.2
Krepost na kolyosakh
Krepost na kolyosakh
War
1960, USSR
7.1
Flagi na bashnyakh
Flagi na bashnyakh
Drama
1958, USSR
7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident
Ch. P. - Chrezvychainoe proisshestvie
Adventure, Drama, Crime
1958, USSR
5.9
Truth
Truth
Drama, History
1957, USSR
