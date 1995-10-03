Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Anurov
Aleksandr Anurov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Anurov

Aleksandr Anurov

Date of Birth
21 April 1914
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
3 October 1995

Popular Films

E.A. — Extraordinary Accident 7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident (1958)
Flagi na bashnyakh 7.1
Flagi na bashnyakh (1958)
Truth 5.9
Truth (1957)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 5 TV Shows 2 Actor 6 Director 1
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 2006, Russia
Schastlivy vmeste
Schastlivy vmeste
Comedy 2006, Russia
Zvezda baleta 5.4
Zvezda baleta Zvezda baleta
Romantic 1964, USSR
Krepost na kolyosakh 5.2
Krepost na kolyosakh Krepost na kolyosakh
War 1960, USSR
Flagi na bashnyakh 7.1
Flagi na bashnyakh Flagi na bashnyakh
Drama 1958, USSR
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident 7.1
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident Ch. P. - Chrezvychainoe proisshestvie
Adventure, Drama, Crime 1958, USSR
Truth 5.9
Truth Truth
Drama, History 1957, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more