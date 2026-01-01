Menu
Poster of Recognize Me
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Recognize Me

Recognize Me

Recognize Me 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 26 July 1980
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Uznay menya, Recognize Me, Узнай меня
Director
Vladimir Popkov
Cast
Irina Savina
Otabek Ganiyev
Semyon Morozov
Aleksandr Movchan
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.0
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
