Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Date of Birth
7 June 1947
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 October 1997
Popular Films
7.4
In August of 1944
(2001)
6.7
Khottabych
(2006)
4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2007
2006
2001
1987
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
Zagadka Monti Holla
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Nemcy
Drama
2021, Russia
Idealistka
Romantic
2020, Russia
4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
6.7
Khottabych
Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
7.4
In August of 1944
V avguste 44-go
Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, Russia / Belarus
4.8
Prikhod luny
Prikhod luny
Romantic
1987, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree