Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Ovchinnikov

Date of Birth
7 June 1947
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 October 1997

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 4 TV Shows 3 Actor 7
Zagadka Monti Holla
Zagadka Monti Holla
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Nemcy
Nemcy
Drama 2021, Russia
Idealistka
Idealistka
Romantic 2020, Russia
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats 4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Russia
Khottabych 6.7
Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
In August of 1944 7.4
V avguste 44-go
Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller 2001, Russia / Belarus
Prikhod luny 4.8
Prikhod luny
Romantic 1987, USSR
