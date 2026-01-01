Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of This Is the Game
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films This Is the Game

This Is the Game

This Is the Game 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 August 1977
Release date
1 August 1977 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Takaya ona, igra, Такая она, игра
Director
Vladimir Popkov
Mykola Maletsky
Cast
Viktor Polishchuk
Stepan Oleksenko
Stepan Oleksenko
Yuri Kritenko
Aleksandr Denisov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for This Is the Game
Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu 6.4
Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu (1982)
We will wait, come back 5.6
We will wait, come back (1981)
Doping dlya angelov 5.7
Doping dlya angelov (1990)
Padayushchiy iney 6.9
Padayushchiy iney (1969)
Gruz bez markirovki 5.7
Gruz bez markirovki (1984)
Vsyo pobezhdayet lyubov' 5.8
Vsyo pobezhdayet lyubov' (1987)
Platon meni drug 0.0
Platon meni drug (1980)
Equilibrist 6.5
Equilibrist (1976)

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more