About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Films
This Is the Game
18+
Sport
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
1 August 1977
Release date
1 August 1977
USSR
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Takaya ona, igra, Такая она, игра
Director
Vladimir Popkov
Mykola Maletsky
Cast
Viktor Polishchuk
Stepan Oleksenko
Yuri Kritenko
Aleksandr Denisov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
