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Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan Nikolay Boklan
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Boklan

Nikolay Boklan

Nikolay Boklan

Date of Birth
13 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kapitansha 7.5
Kapitansha (2017)
Golos iz proshlogo 7.3
Golos iz proshlogo (2018)
Kushat podano! 7.1
Kushat podano! (2005)

Filmography

Golos angela 7
Golos angela
Romantic, 2022, Ukraine
Provincial
Provincial
Crime, Detective 2021, Ukraine
Іz pochuttya obov'yazku
Іz pochuttya obov'yazku
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Treugolnik sudby 6.6
Treugolnik sudby
Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
Akvamarin 6.4
Akvamarin
Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
Slabka lanka
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective, 2021, Ukraine
Probudzhennya kohannya
Probudzhennya kohannya
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
Nesladkoe predlozhenie
Nesladkoe predlozhenie
Romantic, 2020, Ukraine
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