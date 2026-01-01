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About
Filmography
Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan
Date of Birth
13 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Kapitansha
(2017)
7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
(2018)
7.1
Kushat podano!
(2005)
Filmography
7
Golos angela
Romantic,
2022, Ukraine
Provincial
Crime, Detective
2021, Ukraine
Іz pochuttya obov'yazku
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
6.6
Treugolnik sudby
Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
6.4
Akvamarin
Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
Slabka lanka
Drama, Detective,
2021, Ukraine
Probudzhennya kohannya
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
Nesladkoe predlozhenie
Romantic,
2020, Ukraine
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