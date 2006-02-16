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Poster of Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine
5.8

Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine

, 2006
Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine
Germany / Animation / 18+
Poster of Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine
5.8

Cast

Christiane Paul
Christiane Paul
Olabisi
Patrick Flecken
Felix
Helmut Markwort
Nilpferd Hippo
Sunnyi Melles
Sunnyi Melles
Gertrude
Hans Werner Olm
Prof. Smork
Domenic Redl
Wolli
Barbara Rudnik
Nofretete
Stéphanye Dussud
Ooma
Stéphanye Dussud
Ooma
Stéphanye Dussud
Ooma
Serra Hirsch
Sophie - French
Jean-Luc Julien
Father
Director Giuseppe Laganà
Writer Constanza Droop, Annette Langen, John Paisley, Mark Slater
Composer Danny Chang
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 16 February 2006
Release date
16 February 2006 Germany
14 June 2007 Israel
12 January 2007 Italy
Worldwide Gross $3,519,324
Production Caligari Film- und Fernsehproduktions, MIM Mondo IGEL Media, Neue Deutsche Filmgesellschaft (NDF)
Also known as
Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine, Felix 2 - arnav ha'tza'atzoua u'mehonat ha'zman, Felix 2 - The Mechanical Rabbit and the Time Machine, Felix and the Time Machine, Felix il coniglietto e la macchina del tempo, Felix, o Coelho de Brinquedo e a Máquina do Tempo, Felix and the Time Machine: An Animated Classic, Briefe von Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine, Felix e la macchina del tempo

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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