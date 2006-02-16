ProductionCaligari Film- und Fernsehproduktions, MIM Mondo IGEL Media, Neue Deutsche Filmgesellschaft (NDF)
Also known as
Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine, Felix 2 - arnav ha'tza'atzoua u'mehonat ha'zman, Felix 2 - The Mechanical Rabbit and the Time Machine, Felix and the Time Machine, Felix il coniglietto e la macchina del tempo, Felix, o Coelho de Brinquedo e a Máquina do Tempo, Felix and the Time Machine: An Animated Classic, Briefe von Felix 2 - Der Hase und die verflixte Zeitmaschine, Felix e la macchina del tempo