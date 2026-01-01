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Tatar Triptych
Tatar Triptych
, 2004
Tatar Triptych
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Akhtem Seitablayev
Irina Barda
Elmar Ablayev
Aleksandr Muratov
Director
Aleksandr Muratov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2004
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Showtimes
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