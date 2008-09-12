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Poster of Tear This Heart Out
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Tear This Heart Out
7.4

Tear This Heart Out

, 2008
Arráncame la vida
Mexico / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tear This Heart Out
7.4

Cast

Ana Claudia Talancón
Catalina Guzmán
Daniel Giménez Cacho
Daniel Giménez Cacho
Andrés Ascencio
José María de Tavira
José María de Tavira
Carlos Vives
Irene Asuela
Bárbara
Joaquín Cosio
Joaquín Cosio
Juan
Mariana Peñalva
Mercedes
Camila Sodi
Camila Sodi
Lilia Ascencio
Danna Paola
Lilia Ascencio - Age 12
Isela Vega
Gitana
Fernando Becerril
Fernando Becerril
Don Marcos
Director Roberto Sneider
Writer Ángeles Mastretta, Roberto Sneider
Composer Leonardo Heiblum, Jacobo Lieberman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 12 September 2008
Release date
27 November 2008 Argentina
16 October 2009 Brazil
14 November 2008 Colombia
12 September 2008 Mexico
20 November 2008 Peru
24 July 2009 Spain
12 December 2008 USA
20 March 2009 Venezuela
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $10,031,226
Production Altavista Films, La Banda Films
Also known as
Arráncame la vida, Tear This Heart Out, Arranca-me a Vida, Mata-me!, Răpeşte-mi viaţa, Söküp at bu Kalbi, Возроди во мне жизнь, 命を燃やして, 情欲逗我心, 撕开我的人生

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Catalina Guzman [narrating] Many things happened in the country that year. Among other things, I met Andres at a cafe under the arches. Where else could it be? Everything happens in Puebla. From courtships to murders. As if no other place existed.
Andres Ascencio They're a bunch of pricks.
Catalina Guzman Who is?
Andres Ascencio Just say yes. I can see in your eyes that you agree.
Catalina Guzman Okay, but who are you talking about?
Andres Ascencio All of them. Who else?
Catalina Guzman [narrating again] Of course I agree. To me, "all of them" were the people from Puebla who acted as if they owned the city. Not us, children of a farmer who stopped milking cows because he'd learned to make cheese. Not him, Andres Ascencio, who became a general out of luck and every trick other than having been born in a military family.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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