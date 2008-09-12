[first lines]
Catalina Guzman
[narrating]
Many things happened in the country that year. Among other things, I met Andres at a cafe under the arches. Where else could it be? Everything happens in Puebla. From courtships to murders. As if no other place existed.
Andres Ascencio
They're a bunch of pricks.
Catalina Guzman
Who is?
Andres Ascencio
Just say yes. I can see in your eyes that you agree.
Catalina Guzman
Okay, but who are you talking about?
Andres Ascencio
All of them. Who else?
Catalina Guzman
[narrating again]
Of course I agree. To me, "all of them" were the people from Puebla who acted as if they owned the city. Not us, children of a farmer who stopped milking cows because he'd learned to make cheese. Not him, Andres Ascencio, who became a general out of luck and every trick other than having been born in a military family.