[first lines]

Catalina Guzman [narrating] Many things happened in the country that year. Among other things, I met Andres at a cafe under the arches. Where else could it be? Everything happens in Puebla. From courtships to murders. As if no other place existed.

Andres Ascencio They're a bunch of pricks.

Catalina Guzman Who is?

Andres Ascencio Just say yes. I can see in your eyes that you agree.

Catalina Guzman Okay, but who are you talking about?

Andres Ascencio All of them. Who else?