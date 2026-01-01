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The Son
The Son
, 2007
The Son
Belarus / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Cast
Natalya Chemodurova
Aleksey Turovich
Eduard Goryachij
Anatoliy Huryev
Director
Aleksey Turovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2007
Film rating
0.0
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0
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