Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Infinite
Poster of Infinite
Poster of Infinite
Poster of Infinite
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Infinite

Infinite

Infinite 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Infinite - trailer
Infinite  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 June 2021
World premiere 10 June 2021
Release date
9 September 2021 Netherlands
9 September 2021 Romania 18
10 September 2021 Spain
MPAA PG-13
Production Paramount Pictures, New Republic Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures
Also known as
Infinite, Infinito, Nekonečný, Igavene, Infini, Infinite - Lebe unendlich, Lebe unendlich, Sonsuz, Végtelen, Vô Hạn, W nieskończoność, Безкрай, Бесконечность, Нескінченність, インフィニット 無限の記憶, 無穹迴役
Director
Antoine Fuqua
Antoine Fuqua
Cast
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Sophie Cookson
Sophie Cookson
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Infinite
The Misfits 4.6
The Misfits (2021)
Chaos Walking 6.3
Chaos Walking (2021)
Mortal 5.9
Mortal (2020)
Songbird 5.1
Songbird (2020)
2067 4.8
2067 (2020)
Flashback 6.2
Flashback (2020)
Kin 5.8
Kin (2018)
0.0
The Six Billion Dollar Man
The Maze Runner 7.1
The Maze Runner (2014)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure 7.0
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7.8
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Archive 6.3
Archive (2020)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 18 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 10 August 2025, 04:21
"Бесконечность" - американский фантастический боевик с Марком Уолбергом в главной роли, вышедший на #Paramount+ в 2021 году.

Сюжет… Read more…
Weteran Mc 15 June 2024, 01:33
Фильм крутой, чем то мне Матрицу напомнил. Сюжет, интрига, спецэффекты. Не к чему придраться. Моя оценка: 10 из 10. 👍
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Infinite - trailer
Infinite Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Infinite
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more