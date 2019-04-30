Menu
Russian
Poster of Framing John DeLorean
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
2 posters
Framing John DeLorean

Framing John DeLorean

Framing John DeLorean 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 7 June 2019
World premiere 30 April 2019
7 June 2019 Canada 14A
7 June 2019 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $145,625
Production 9.14 Pictures, Lobsand Productions, XYZ Films
Also known as
Framing John DeLorean, DeLorean, Incriminando a John DeLorean, John DeLorean Hikayesi, John DeLorean: Visionário ou vigarista?, La verdad sobre John DeLorean, Открывая Джона ДеЛореана
Director
Don Argott
Sheena M. Joyce
Cast
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
6.5
6.5 IMDb
Quotes
Bob Gale When Bob Zemekis and I first wrote "Back to the Future", the time machine was a refrigerator, and Bob Zemekis, the director, said, "Wouldn't it be simpler if Doc actually built the time machine into a car?" And then he says, "And what if he car was a DeLorean?" It wasn't my idea but I know a damn good idea when I hear one. This was a damn good idea. So I said, yeah that's great.
