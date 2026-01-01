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Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae
Date of Birth
15 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim
(2018)
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
4.7
The Acolyte
Sci-Fi, Action
2024, USA
7.1
Revolver
Revolver
Crime, Drama
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Hunt
Heon-teu
Action, Drama, Detective
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery,
2021, South Korea
7.3
Fly Dragon
Drama,
2020, South Korea
7
Deliver Us From Evil
Daman akeseo guhasoseo
Action, Crime, Thriller
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lee Jeong-jae’s private life
Netflix Unveils Trailer for 'Squid Game' Season 3: Final Showdown
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