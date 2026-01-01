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Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae Lee Jeong-jae
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-jae

Lee Jeong-jae

Lee Jeong-jae

Date of Birth
15 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
Baekilui Nanggoonnim 7.7
Baekilui Nanggoonnim (2018)
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth (2023)

Filmography

Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
The Acolyte 4.7
The Acolyte
Sci-Fi, Action 2024, USA
Revolver 7.1
Revolver Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Our Blooming Youth 7.6
Our Blooming Youth
Romantic, History, Detective, 2023, South Korea
Hunt 6.6
Hunt Heon-teu
Action, Drama, Detective 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery, 2021, South Korea
Fly Dragon 7.3
Fly Dragon
Drama, 2020, South Korea
Deliver Us From Evil 7
Deliver Us From Evil Daman akeseo guhasoseo
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lee Jeong-jae’s private life
Still from the series 'Squid Game'
Netflix Unveils Trailer for 'Squid Game' Season 3: Final Showdown
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