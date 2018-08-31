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Poster of What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
6.9
Kinoafisha Films What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
6.9

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael

, 2019
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
6.9

Cast

Pauline Kael
John Guare
Lili Anolik
David Edelstein
Greil Marcus
Gina James
Director Rob Garver
Writer Rob Garver
Composer Rick Baitz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 31 August 2018
Release date
2 November 2022 France
22 March 2019 Hong Kong
Production 29Pictures, Good Wizard, MadPix
Also known as
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Krytyczka. Sztuka Pauline Kael, O que Ela Disse: As Críticas de Pauline Kael, Pauline Kael ja elokuvakritiikin taide, Pauline Kael: el arte de la crítica, Qui a peur de Pauline Kael?, Seda ütles Pauline Kael, Αυτό που είπε: Η τέχνη της Πολίν Κέιλ, Что она сказала: Искусство Полин Кейл

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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