What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, Krytyczka. Sztuka Pauline Kael, O que Ela Disse: As Críticas de Pauline Kael, Pauline Kael ja elokuvakritiikin taide, Pauline Kael: el arte de la crítica, Qui a peur de Pauline Kael?, Seda ütles Pauline Kael, Αυτό που είπε: Η τέχνη της Πολίν Κέιλ, Что она сказала: Искусство Полин Кейл
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6.9
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6.9IMDb
Quotes
Paul SchraderWe're not talking about film criticism, we're talking about Pauline Kael, and - in the end of the game - what Kael promoted wasn't film. It was her.
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