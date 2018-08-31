We're not talking about film criticism, we're talking about Pauline Kael, and - in the end of the game - what Kael promoted wasn't film. It was her.

Paul Schrader We're not talking about film criticism, we're talking about Pauline Kael, and - in the end of the game - what Kael promoted wasn't film. It was her.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.