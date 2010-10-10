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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Knifer
6.3
Knifer
, 2010
Knifer
Cyprus / Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
Following his father's death, Nikos leaves the provinces to work in Athens guarding his brutish uncle's dogs. Nikos finds the dynamic of his relationship with his uncle changing when his uncle's wife draws closer to him.
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Cast
Stathis Stamoulakatos
Nikos
Vangelis Mourikis
Alekos
Maria Kallimani
Gogo
Giannis Voulgarakis
Nikos' friend
Giannis Anastasakis
Drunk man
Nikol Drizi
Nikos' girl
Konstantinos Siradakis
Waiter
Themis Angelopoulos
Liquor store thief
Costas Fylaktidis
Liquor store thief
Ioakim Mylonas
Liquor store thief
Director
Yannis Economides
Writer
Doris Avgerinopoulos
,
Yannis Economides
Composer
Akis Kapranos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Cyprus
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
10 October 2010
Release date
4 November 2010
Greece
Production
Argonauts, Cinema Advisory Committee of Cyprus, Faliro House Productions
Also known as
Mahairovgaltis, Knifer, Bıçakçı, Cuţitarul, Nożownik, Μαχαιροβγάλτης, Человек с ножом, Maxairovgaltis
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Quotes
Alekos
Let's create something beautiful.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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