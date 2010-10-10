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Poster of Knifer
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Knifer
6.3

Knifer

, 2010
Knifer
Cyprus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Knifer
6.3

Synopsis

Following his father's death, Nikos leaves the provinces to work in Athens guarding his brutish uncle's dogs. Nikos finds the dynamic of his relationship with his uncle changing when his uncle's wife draws closer to him.

Cast

Stathis Stamoulakatos
Nikos
Vangelis Mourikis
Alekos
Maria Kallimani
Gogo
Giannis Voulgarakis
Nikos' friend
Giannis Anastasakis
Drunk man
Nikol Drizi
Nikos' girl
Konstantinos Siradakis
Waiter
Themis Angelopoulos
Liquor store thief
Costas Fylaktidis
Liquor store thief
Ioakim Mylonas
Liquor store thief
Director Yannis Economides
Writer Doris Avgerinopoulos, Yannis Economides
Composer Akis Kapranos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cyprus
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 10 October 2010
Release date
4 November 2010 Greece
Production Argonauts, Cinema Advisory Committee of Cyprus, Faliro House Productions
Also known as
Mahairovgaltis, Knifer, Bıçakçı, Cuţitarul, Nożownik, Μαχαιροβγάλτης, Человек с ножом, Maxairovgaltis

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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