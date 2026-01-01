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Kinoafisha Films Kids in the Spotlight / Lampenfieber

Kids in the Spotlight / Lampenfieber

, 2019
Kids in the Spotlight / Lampenfieber
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Director Alice Agneskirhner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Production year 2019

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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