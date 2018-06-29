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Poster of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
7.2

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

, 2018
Das schönste Land der Welt
Germany / Comedy, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
7.2

Cast

Johannes Allmayer
Alexander Czerwinski
Anke Engelke
Anke Engelke
Aaron Hilmer
Rafael Schmauch
Luna Wedler
Luna Wedler
Director Aron Lehmann
Writer Lars Kraume, Tobi Baumann, Aron Lehmann, Judy Horney
Composer Boris Bojadzhiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 7 September 2018
World premiere 29 June 2018
Release date
6 September 2018 Germany
Worldwide Gross $3,168,150
Production TOBIS Film, Telepool, Rialto Film
Also known as
Das schönste Mädchen der Welt, The Most Beautiful Girl in the World, 世上最美的女孩

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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