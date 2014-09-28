Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
About a Girl
About a Girl
About a Girl
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Comedy
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
28 September 2014
Release date
6 August 2015
Germany
Also known as
About a Girl, Byla sobie dziewczynka, Charleen macht Schluss, Desligando Charleen, Egy lányról, O fată şi povestea ei, Ühe tüdruku lugu, Σχετικά με το κορίτσι, О девушке
Director
Mark Monheim
Cast
Jasna Fritzi Bauer
Aurel Manthei
Simon Schwarz
Sandro Lohmann
Heike Makatsch
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
14
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
