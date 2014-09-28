Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of About a Girl
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films About a Girl

About a Girl

About a Girl 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 28 September 2014
Release date
6 August 2015 Germany
Also known as
About a Girl, Byla sobie dziewczynka, Charleen macht Schluss, Desligando Charleen, Egy lányról, O fată şi povestea ei, Ühe tüdruku lugu, Σχετικά με το κορίτσι, О девушке
Director
Mark Monheim
Cast
Jasna Fritzi Bauer
Jasna Fritzi Bauer
Aurel Manthei
Simon Schwarz
Sandro Lohmann
Heike Makatsch
Heike Makatsch
Cast and Crew
Similar films for About a Girl
Axolotl Overkill 5.2
Axolotl Overkill (2017)
Sweethearts 5.8
Sweethearts (2019)
Die Goldfische 6.6
Die Goldfische (2019)
Gut gegen Nordwind 6.7
Gut gegen Nordwind (2019)
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World 7.2
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2018)
Suck Me Shakespeer 7.4
Suck Me Shakespeer (2013)
Big Girls Don't Cry 6.9
Big Girls Don't Cry (2002)
Benjamin Blümchen 3.8
Benjamin Blümchen (2019)
Broken Glass Park 6.0
Broken Glass Park (2013)
Barbara 6.1
Barbara (2012)
Heavyweights 6.7
Heavyweights (2007)
Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein 5.7
Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein (2020)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more