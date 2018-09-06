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Poster of Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
6.8

Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy

, 2018
Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
6.8

Cast

Ilya Kabakov
Self
Director Anton Zhelnov, Ilya Belov
Writer Anton Zhelnov
Composer Andrei Antonets
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 6 September 2018
Release date
13 September 2018 Russia 16+
Worldwide Gross $9,697
Production Garage
Also known as
Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy, Poor Folk. Kabakovs

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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