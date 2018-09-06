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6.8
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Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
6.8
Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
, 2018
Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Ilya Kabakov
Self
Director
Anton Zhelnov
,
Ilya Belov
Writer
Anton Zhelnov
Composer
Andrei Antonets
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
6 September 2018
Release date
13 September 2018
Russia
16+
Worldwide Gross
$9,697
Production
Garage
Also known as
Bednye lyudi. Kabakovy, Poor Folk. Kabakovs
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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