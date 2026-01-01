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Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky
Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky
, 2026
Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky
Czechia / Comedy
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Denisa Baresová
Martha Issová
Anna Kameníková
Jan Nedbal
Václav Neužil
Jaroslav Plesl
Vojtech Vodochodský
Sophia Strunga
Director
David Ondricek
Writer
David Ondricek
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Production year
2026
Also known as
Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky
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