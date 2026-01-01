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Kinoafisha Films Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky

Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky

, 2026
Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky
Czechia / Comedy

Cast

Denisa Baresová
Martha Issová
Martha Issová
Anna Kameníková
Jan Nedbal
Václav Neužil
Jaroslav Plesl
Jaroslav Plesl
Vojtech Vodochodský
Sophia Strunga
Director David Ondricek
Writer David Ondricek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Production year 2026
Also known as
Kluci to vidí jinak nez holky

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