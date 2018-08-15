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The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
3.4
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
, 2018
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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3.4
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
Official trailer
Official trailer
Director
Elena Demidova
Composer
Andjei Petras
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
15 August 2018
Also known as
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama, Тайна бурятского ламы, Fenomen Etigelova. Zagadka Buryatskogo Lamy
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Film rating
3.4
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15
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