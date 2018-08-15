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Poster of The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
3.4
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
3.4

The Mystery of a Buryat Lama

, 2018
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Mystery of a Buryat Lama
3.4
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama - Official trailer
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama  Official trailer
Director Elena Demidova
Composer Andjei Petras
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 15 August 2018
Also known as
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama, Тайна бурятского ламы, Fenomen Etigelova. Zagadka Buryatskogo Lamy

Film rating

3.4
Rate 15 votes
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Film Trailers

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The Mystery of a Buryat Lama - Official trailer
The Mystery of a Buryat Lama Official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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