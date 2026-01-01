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Filmography
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4 photos
Lyubava Greshnova
Lyubava Greshnova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubava Greshnova
Lyubava Greshnova
Lyubava Greshnova
Date of Birth
5 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa
(2012)
6.6
Treugolnik sudby
(2021)
6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2004
All
30
Films
13
TV Shows
17
Actress
30
3.2
Chuzhoe schaste
Romantic
2022, Russia
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Romantic,
2022, Russia
6.6
Treugolnik sudby
Romantic,
2021, Ukraine
Tіn minulogo
Drama,
2020, Ukraine
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Russia
6.3
Povernennya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
War, Drama
2019, Russia
4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama,
2018, Russia
4.6
Pozdnee raskayanie
Romantic,
2017, Russia
Lozh vo spasenie
Drama, Detective,
2016, Russia
Вспомни меня
Вспомни меня
Romantic
2016, Russia
Pereezd
Romantic
2015, Russia
4.5
Slava
Drama, Sport
2015, Russia
4.1
Pyatyy etazh bez lifta
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
5.2
Papa dlya Sofii
Romantic,
2014, Russia
Dasha
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Poka zivu, lublu
Drama, Romantic,
2013, Russia
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Romantic
2013, Russia
6.2
Foto na dokumenty
Foto na dokumenty
Romantic
2013, Ukraine
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Romantic
2013, Russia
6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic
2012, Ukraine
3.2
Poslednyaya rol Rity
Poslednyaya rol Rity
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia / Ukraine
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Photos
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