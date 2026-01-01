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Lyubava Greshnova 4 photos
Lyubava Greshnova Lyubava Greshnova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubava Greshnova

Lyubava Greshnova

Lyubava Greshnova

Date of Birth
5 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa (2012)
Treugolnik sudby 6.6
Treugolnik sudby (2021)
Krasivaya zhizn 6.4
Krasivaya zhizn (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chuzhoe schaste 3.2
Chuzhoe schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Treugolnik sudby 6.6
Treugolnik sudby
Romantic, 2021, Ukraine
Tіn minulogo
Tіn minulogo
Drama, 2020, Ukraine
Vozvraschenie
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Russia
Povernennya 6.3
Povernennya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu 5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
War, Drama 2019, Russia
The Nurse 4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine/Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama, 2018, Russia
Pozdnee raskayanie 4.6
Pozdnee raskayanie
Romantic, 2017, Russia
Lozh vo spasenie
Lozh vo spasenie
Drama, Detective, 2016, Russia
Вспомни меня
Вспомни меня Вспомни меня
Romantic 2016, Russia
Pereezd
Pereezd
Romantic 2015, Russia
Slava 4.5
Slava
Drama, Sport 2015, Russia
Pyatyy etazh bez lifta 4.1
Pyatyy etazh bez lifta
Romantic 2015, Russia
Krasivaya zhizn 6.4
Krasivaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Papa dlya Sofii 5.2
Papa dlya Sofii
Romantic, 2014, Russia
Dasha
Dasha
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Poka zivu, lublu
Poka zivu, lublu
Drama, Romantic, 2013, Russia
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya» Tarif «Schastlivaya semya»
Romantic 2013, Russia
Foto na dokumenty 6.2
Foto na dokumenty Foto na dokumenty
Romantic 2013, Ukraine
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Uyti, chtoby ostatsya
Romantic 2013, Russia
Strashnaya krasavitsa 6.7
Strashnaya krasavitsa Strashnaya krasavitsa
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
Poslednyaya rol Rity 3.2
Poslednyaya rol Rity Poslednyaya rol Rity
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia / Ukraine
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Photos

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