Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Short
Family
МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
54 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
23 June 2018
Release date
23 June 2018
Russia
МВК
0+
23 June 2018
Belarus
23 June 2018
Kazakhstan
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 77, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 77: Команда мечты
Director
Anton Vereshchagin
Asya Strelbitskaya
Cast and Crew
Similar films for МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 110
(2019)
3.5
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 94
(2019)
3.2
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 96
(2019)
3.6
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 93
(2019)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 106
(2019)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 73
(2018)
0.0
MULT v kino 123. Radosti polnyye multy
(2021)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 74
(2018)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 76
(2018)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 86
(2018)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 61
(2017)
0.0
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 72
(2018)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
МУЛЬТ в кино. Выпуск №77. Команда мечты!
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree