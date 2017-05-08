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5.4
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The Pillars of Heaven
5.4
The Pillars of Heaven
, 2017
The Pillars of Heaven
Great Britain, Ukraine / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Cast
Nicholas Rooney
Director
Nicholas Rooney
Writer
Nicholas Rooney
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Ukraine
Runtime
15 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
8 May 2017
Production
Theatre of Life Productions,
Also known as
The Pillars of Heaven
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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