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Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66

MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66

, 2018
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66
Russia / Family, Animation, Children's / 18+
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66
Director Anastasia Chernova, Marina Moshkova, Tatyana Moshkova, Aleksey Pichuzhin
Composer Igor Babaev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 4 January 2018
Release date
4 January 2018 Russia МВК 0+
4 January 2018 Belarus
4 January 2018 Kazakhstan
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 66, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 66: Новогодние каникулы

Cartoon rating

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