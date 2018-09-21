Menu
Рейтинги
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Ashes in the Snow
Ashes in the Snow
Ashes in the Snow
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
History
Country
USA / Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
21 September 2018
Release date
14 December 2018
Estonia
12 October 2018
Lithuania
20 February 2020
South Korea
11 January 2019
USA
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,620,263
Production
Sorrento Productions, Tauras Films, Twilight Merengue Studios
Also known as
Ashes in the Snow, Retratos de una guerra, A Vida Em Tons De Cinza, Between Shades of Gray, Kardaki Küller, Pelni sniegā, Retratos de uma Guerra, Szare śniegi Syberii, Tarp pilkų debesų, Tuhk lumel, V šedých tónech, Пепел в снега, Пепел в снегу
Director
Marius A. Markevicius
Cast
Sophie Cookson
Martin Wallström
Bel Powley
James Cosmo
Peter Franzén
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ashes in the Snow
6.6
The Song of Names
(2019)
6.1
Old Boys
(2018)
5.9
Waiting Room
(2018)
7.3
The Conductor
(2018)
5.8
Guernica
(2016)
7.1
The Gambler
(2013)
8.1
Ekskursantė
(2011)
7.1
Tadas Blinda. Pradzia
(2011)
5.9
Spring 1941
(2008)
8.2
Riesutu duona
(1977)
7.0
Pure
(2009)
6.4
The Journey Is the Destination
(2016)
Film rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
