6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films Ashes in the Snow

Ashes in the Snow

Ashes in the Snow 18+
Country USA / Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 21 September 2018
Release date
14 December 2018 Estonia
12 October 2018 Lithuania
20 February 2020 South Korea
11 January 2019 USA
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,620,263
Production Sorrento Productions, Tauras Films, Twilight Merengue Studios
Also known as
Ashes in the Snow, Retratos de una guerra, A Vida Em Tons De Cinza, Between Shades of Gray, Kardaki Küller, Pelni sniegā, Retratos de uma Guerra, Szare śniegi Syberii, Tarp pilkų debesų, Tuhk lumel, V šedých tónech, Пепел в снега, Пепел в снегу
Director
Marius A. Markevicius
Cast
Sophie Cookson
Sophie Cookson
Martin Wallström
Martin Wallström
Bel Powley
Bel Powley
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Peter Franzén
Peter Franzén
6.6
12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
