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Lisa Loven Kongsli
Lisa Loven Kongsli Lisa Loven Kongsli
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Loven Kongsli

Lisa Loven Kongsli

Lisa Loven Kongsli

Date of Birth
23 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Kids in Crime 8.0
Kids in Crime (2022)
Fjord 7.9
Fjord (2026)
Nr. 24 7.8
Nr. 24 (2024)

Filmography

Fjord 7.9
Fjord Fjord
Drama 2026, Romania / Norway / France / Finland / Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
Solomamma 6.8
Solomamma Solomamma
Comedy, Drama 2025, Norway / Finland / Latvia / Lithuania / Denmark
Watch trailer
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder 5.3
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder Tonttu
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2025, Finland / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
Tickets
Quisling: The Final Days 7.2
Quisling: The Final Days Quislings siste dager
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Norway
Nr. 24 7.8
Nr. 24 Nr. 24
Biography, Drama, War 2024, Norway
Watch trailer
Quiet Life 6.4
Quiet Life Quiet Life
Drama 2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
Kids in Crime 8
Kids in Crime
Drama 2022, Norway
Fathers and Mothers 5.9
Fathers and Mothers Fædre & mødre
Comedy, Drama 2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
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