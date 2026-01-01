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Filmography
Lisa Loven Kongsli
Lisa Loven Kongsli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Loven Kongsli
Lisa Loven Kongsli
Lisa Loven Kongsli
Date of Birth
23 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Kids in Crime
(2022)
7.9
Fjord
(2026)
7.8
Nr. 24
(2024)
Filmography
7.9
Fjord
Fjord
Drama
2026, Romania / Norway / France / Finland / Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
6.8
Solomamma
Solomamma
Comedy, Drama
2025, Norway / Finland / Latvia / Lithuania / Denmark
Watch trailer
5.3
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder
Tonttu
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2025, Finland / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Quisling: The Final Days
Quislings siste dager
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Norway
7.8
Nr. 24
Nr. 24
Biography, Drama, War
2024, Norway
Watch trailer
6.4
Quiet Life
Quiet Life
Drama
2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
8
Kids in Crime
Drama
2022, Norway
5.9
Fathers and Mothers
Fædre & mødre
Comedy, Drama
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
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