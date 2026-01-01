Menu
Martin Wallström
Martin Wallström
Date of Birth
7 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Mr. Robot
(2015)
7.0
Simple Simon
(2010)
7.0
Pure
(2009)
Filmography
Actor
12
5.7
Stolen
Stöld
Drama, Thriller
2024, Sweden
6
Hilma
Hilma
Biography, Drama
2022, Sweden
6.6
Ashes in the Snow
Ashes in the Snow
Drama, History
2018, USA / Lithuania
5.9
Videomannen
Videomannen
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2018, Sweden
5.9
Parallel
Parallel
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2018, Canada
8.2
Mr. Robot
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, USA
6.1
Ego
Ego
Drama
2013, Sweden
6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe
Snabba cash - Livet deluxe
Thriller, Crime
2013, Sweden
6.1
Stockholm Stories
Stockholm Stories
Drama, Romantic
2013, Sweden
7
Simple Simon
I rymden finns inga känslor
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2010, Sweden
Watch trailer
7
Pure
Till det som är vackert
Drama
2009, Sweden
6.6
Headhunters
Drama, Thriller
, Sweden
