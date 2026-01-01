Menu
Martin Wallström
Date of Birth
7 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mr. Robot 8.2
Mr. Robot (2015)
Simple Simon 7.0
Simple Simon (2010)
Pure 7.0
Pure (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stolen 5.7
Stolen Stöld
Drama, Thriller 2024, Sweden
Hilma 6
Hilma Hilma
Biography, Drama 2022, Sweden
Ashes in the Snow 6.6
Ashes in the Snow Ashes in the Snow
Drama, History 2018, USA / Lithuania
Videomannen 5.9
Videomannen Videomannen
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2018, Sweden
Parallel 5.9
Parallel Parallel
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi 2018, Canada
Mr. Robot 8.2
Mr. Robot
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, USA
Ego 6.1
Ego Ego
Drama 2013, Sweden
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe 6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe Snabba cash - Livet deluxe
Thriller, Crime 2013, Sweden
Stockholm Stories 6.1
Stockholm Stories Stockholm Stories
Drama, Romantic 2013, Sweden
Simple Simon 7
Simple Simon I rymden finns inga känslor
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2010, Sweden
Watch trailer
Pure 7
Pure Till det som är vackert
Drama 2009, Sweden
6.6
Headhunters
Drama, Thriller , Sweden
