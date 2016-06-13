Menu
Poster of Window Horses
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Window Horses

Window Horses

Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 13 June 2016
Release date
13 June 2016 Russia 12+
Production National Film Board of Canada (NFB), Stickgirl Productions, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming, Window Horses, La vie en Rosie - L'épopée persane de Rosie Ming, Panjere asbha, Ventanas con caballos, Window Horses: A Epifania Poética Persa de Rosie Ming, Άλογα στο παράθυρο, Лошади в окнах: Поэтическое персидское просветление Рози Мин, 詩人當自強
Director
Ann Marie Fleming
Cast
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas
