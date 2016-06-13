Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2016
World premiere13 June 2016
Release date
13 June 2016
Russia
12+
ProductionNational Film Board of Canada (NFB), Stickgirl Productions, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming, Window Horses, La vie en Rosie - L'épopée persane de Rosie Ming, Panjere asbha, Ventanas con caballos, Window Horses: A Epifania Poética Persa de Rosie Ming, Άλογα στο παράθυρο, Лошади в окнах: Поэтическое персидское просветление Рози Мин, 詩人當自強