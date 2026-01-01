Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Roosevelt
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Roosevelt

Roosevelt

Roosevelt 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Production year 2018
Production Appian Way, Sikelia Productions
Also known as
Roosevelt, Рузвельт, ルーズベルト
Director
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Roosevelt
Kundun 7.2
Kundun (1997)
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas (1990)
The Irishman 7.9
The Irishman (2019)
No Direction Home: Bob Dylan 8.2
No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005)
J. Edgar 6.9
J. Edgar (2012)
This Boy's Life 7.5
This Boy's Life (1993)
Total Eclipse 7.0
Total Eclipse (1995)
The Basketball Diaries 7.4
The Basketball Diaries (1995)
Spielberg 7.7
Spielberg (2017)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more