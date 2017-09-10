Menu
7.3
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Black Sabbath: The End of the End
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Musical
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
10 September 2017
Release date
28 September 2017
Canada
20 September 2017
Germany
28 September 2017
Greece
28 September 2017
USA
Budget
1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$308,974
Production
Eagle Rock Film Productions
Also known as
Black Sabbath: The End of the End, Black Sabbath - the end of the end, Black Sabbath, det sista giget, Black Sabbath, viimeinen keikka, Black Sabbath: Amikor vége, Black Sabbath: Последний концерт, ブラック・サバス ジ・エンド
Director
Dick Carruthers
Cast
Ozzy Osbourne
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Black Sabbath: The End of the End
8.1
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
(2020)
8.6
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2
(2019)
6.4
The Rookie
(1990)
7.4
Moulin Rouge!
(2001)
6.6
Austin Powers in Goldmember
(2002)
7.3
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
