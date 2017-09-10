Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha Films Black Sabbath: The End of the End

Black Sabbath: The End of the End

Black Sabbath the End of the End 18+
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 10 September 2017
28 September 2017 Canada
20 September 2017 Germany
28 September 2017 Greece
28 September 2017 USA
Budget 1,500,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $308,974
Production Eagle Rock Film Productions
Also known as
Black Sabbath: The End of the End, Black Sabbath - the end of the end, Black Sabbath, det sista giget, Black Sabbath, viimeinen keikka, Black Sabbath: Amikor vége, Black Sabbath: Последний концерт, ブラック・サバス　ジ・エンド
Director
Dick Carruthers
Cast
Ozzy Osbourne
7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
