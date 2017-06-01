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Poster of Belye nochi
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Belye nochi
5.6

Belye nochi

, 2018
Belye nochi
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Belye nochi
5.6

Cast

Olga Stashkevich
Dmitriy Sergin
Andrey Bogatyrev
Andrey Bogatyrev
Vyacheslav Shikhaleev
Victor Tikhomirov
Marina Cheremisova
Vsevolod Bykov
Director Tatyana Voronetskaya, Andrey Bogatyrev
Writer Andrey Bogatyrev, Vyacheslav Durnenkov, Tatyana Voronetskaya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 1 June 2017
Also known as
Belye nochi, White Nights, Белые ночи

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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