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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Belye nochi
5.6
Belye nochi
, 2018
Belye nochi
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Olga Stashkevich
Dmitriy Sergin
Andrey Bogatyrev
Vyacheslav Shikhaleev
Victor Tikhomirov
Marina Cheremisova
Vsevolod Bykov
Director
Tatyana Voronetskaya
,
Andrey Bogatyrev
Writer
Andrey Bogatyrev
,
Vyacheslav Durnenkov
,
Tatyana Voronetskaya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
1 June 2017
Also known as
Belye nochi, White Nights, Белые ночи
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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