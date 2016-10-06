Menu
Kinoafisha Films Letters from Baghdad

Letters from Baghdad

Letters from Baghdad 18+
Synopsis

Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day, shaped the destiny of Iraq after WWI in ways that still reverberate today.
Country USA / Great Britain / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 6 October 2016
6 October 2016 Russia 16+
6 October 2016 Kazakhstan
6 October 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Letters from Baghdad, Gertrude Bell, rebell och diplomat, Kirjeitä Bagdadista, Une aventurière en Irak: Gertrude Bell, Von Britannien nach Bagdad: Gertrude Bell
Director
Sabine Krayenbühl
Cast
Ammar Haj Ahmad
Adam Astill
Joanna David
Anthony Edridge
Simon Chandler
Film rating

Rate 13 votes
