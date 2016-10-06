Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Letters from Baghdad
Letters from Baghdad
Letters from Baghdad
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day, shaped the destiny of Iraq after WWI in ways that still reverberate today.
Expand
Country
USA / Great Britain / France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
6 October 2016
Release date
6 October 2016
Russia
16+
6 October 2016
Kazakhstan
6 October 2016
Ukraine
Also known as
Letters from Baghdad, Gertrude Bell, rebell och diplomat, Kirjeitä Bagdadista, Une aventurière en Irak: Gertrude Bell, Von Britannien nach Bagdad: Gertrude Bell
Director
Sabine Krayenbühl
Cast
Ammar Haj Ahmad
Adam Astill
Joanna David
Anthony Edridge
Simon Chandler
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Letters from Baghdad
6.3
The Catcher Was a Spy
(2018)
6.9
Transit
(2018)
6.7
Generation Wealth
(2018)
6.7
The Children Act
(2017)
6.7
Viceroy's House
(2016)
Film rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree