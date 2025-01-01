King Triton [as Ariel has just come home late] It is irresponsible. Your sisters are only here for one phase of the Coral Moon. Can you imagine any one of them missing the gathering?

Flounder It wasn't Ariel's fault. We... We... We were exploring, and a shark chased us and...

[Flounder backs away, having accidentally ratted out Ariel]

King Triton So, you went to the shipwrecks again? Those waters are dangerous.

Ariel You don't have to worry about me.

King Triton Well, I do worry, my little one. I do worry. This obsession with humans has to stop.

Ariel I just want to know more about them.

King Triton You know all you need to know.

Ariel I barely know anything. You won't even let us go to the surface.

King Triton Why do you have to be so strong-minded? Just like your mother.

Ariel I am her daughter.

King Triton Yes, foolish enough to be taken with the human world.

Ariel If you would just try to understand...

King Triton Well, I have tried. I have tried to understand you long enough. But as long as you live in my ocean, you'll obey my rules. Do you understand that?

[Ariel sadly swims away]

Sebastian [about Ariel's antics] Children, you give them an inch, they swim all over you.

King Triton Was I too hard on her?

Sebastian [agreeing with everything Triton says] Definitely not. It's like I always say, "Children got to live by their parent's rules."

King Triton You're absolutely right, Sebastian. My Ariel needs constant supervision.

King Triton Someone to watch over her.

Sebastian All the time, day and night.

King Triton And you're just the crab to do it.

Sebastian I am just the crab to... No, wait, that's not... What? No, see, I serve you, Your Majesty, as your honored majordomo.

King Triton There is no better way you can serve me than to make sure my little one stays out of trouble.

Sebastian But I...

Sebastian Yes, Your Majesty.

[reluctantly swims after Ariel]