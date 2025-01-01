Menu
The Little Mermaid Movie Quotes

Ariel [as she and Eric are about to depart for uncharted waters after their wedding] Thank you for hearing me.
King Triton You shouldn't have had to give up your voice to be heard.
Sir Grimsby Don't be held back by what you think should be. Think of only what is.
Ariel [singing] I don't know when, I don't know how, / But I know something's starting right now / Watch and you'll see, / Someday I'll be, / Part of your world!
Ariel [from teaser trailer; singing] Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world.
Scuttle [from official trailer] Something about you seems different. I can't *quite* figure it out.
Sebastian She got *legs*, ya idiot!
Ursula [to Ariel] We got a deal? I mean, I just gave you the premium package, kid.
King Triton [from official trailer] He's a human; you're a mermaid.
Ariel That doesn't make us enemies.
Flounder [as he and Ariel are about to explore a sunken shipwreck] We aren't supposed to be this far from the palace, Ariel.
Ariel Getting cold fins?
Ursula [to Ariel] I've been watching you for a *long* time now, dearie.
Ursula [from TV spot; to Ariel] You can't live in that world unless you become a human yourself.
Ariel I don't know.
Ursula Life's full of tough choices, ithn't it?
Flounder Ariel... are you okay?
Ariel He doesn't even *hear* me. I'm just--not like him, and I don't see things the way he does. But I... I don't see how a world that makes--such wonderful things could be so bad.
King Triton [from official trailer] You broke the rules. You went to the above world.
Ariel A man was drowning; I had to save him.
King Triton This obsession with humans has to stop.
Ariel I just want to know more about them.
Ursula [as she steals Ariel's voice] You belong to me.
Scuttle [describing the "dinglehopper" inaccurately to Ariel and Flounder] Humans use these babies to style their hair. You just give it a little twirl, a little--*yank*, and ya might get some pieces with it.
Prince Eric I still don't know your name, though. Is it Diane? Okay, how about Catherine? Definitely not Catherine.
[as Ariel identifies Aries as a constellation, then rubs Eric's lips up and down with her finger]
Prince Eric Aries, Aries. Ari-el Ari-el. Ariel. Ariel... that's a beautiful name written in the stars.
Ursula [during "Poor, Unfortunate Souls"] True--yes.
Prince Eric I'm trying to reach out to new cultures so we don't fall behind!
Prince Eric Ariel?
Ariel Yes?
Prince Eric It was you all along; I don't know what came over me.
Ariel She bewitched you.
Vanessa Get away from her!
Ariel Eric, I need to tell you everything.
Sebastian Come on.
Prince Eric None of that matters now.
Various Palace Guards Check the cove, men! Over here!
Ariel [seeing Eric trying to climb aboard a risen ship from the bottom of the ocean] Eric, look out!
Ariel [as she sees a shark about to break a sunken ship window to try to eat Flounder; quickly] Flounder, look out!
Flounder [as Ariel swims to the surface to see the fireworks from Eric's ship] Ariel... don't!
Prince Eric [from official trailer] All hands on deck! Abandon ship!
Ariel Are you okay, Flounder?
Flounder Sure, we've gotta show 'em who's in...
[he's interrupted by Scuttle, diving in to catch a guppy in her bill from a school of them who almost swim hurriedly away, as well as Flounder]
Ariel [giggling] Come back Flounder, it's just Scuttle!
Prince Eric My little mermaid, isn't she beautiful. I got her off one of my trips to Colgana. Here take her. No go on, take her, honestly. Besides, I have to make room for more stuff.
Scuttle [She finds Ariel on a rock. She is breathless and panicked almost] There you are! I-I thought it was you, but then I heard... but it wasn't you! It was her! In-in the mirror, she had your voice!
Sebastian [He is confused] What are ya talkin' about?
Scuttle [She gets irritated] Don't you get what I'm telling you?
Sebastian [He's even more confused] No!
Scuttle The Prince has been tricked! That lady that showed up is actually the Sea Witch in disguise!
Sebastian [He, along with Ariel, is shocked] Are you sure about this?
Scuttle [She's desperate and irritated] Of course I'm sure! Have I ever been wrong? You know, when it counts?
The Queen [after Ariel transforms back into a mermaid] Oh, my God, she's a sea creature.
Vanessa [as the sun sets and Ariel turns back into a mermaid] You're too late! YOU'RE TOO LATE!
Scuttle [Disney] Bow-chicka-wow-wow!
Prince Eric [about to rescue Ariel] Grimsby, I need a boat; I need to save her!
Prince Eric [as Ursula crawls forward to take Ariel] Stay back!
Ursula [knocking Eric out of her way] Shut up!
Scuttle You're welcome for the Scuttlebutt!
King Triton [as Ariel has just come home late] It is irresponsible. Your sisters are only here for one phase of the Coral Moon. Can you imagine any one of them missing the gathering?
Ariel No. You're right. I'm sorry.
Flounder It wasn't Ariel's fault. We... We... We were exploring, and a shark chased us and...
King Triton Shark?
[Flounder backs away, having accidentally ratted out Ariel]
King Triton So, you went to the shipwrecks again? Those waters are dangerous.
Ariel You don't have to worry about me.
King Triton Well, I do worry, my little one. I do worry. This obsession with humans has to stop.
Ariel I just want to know more about them.
King Triton You know all you need to know.
Ariel I barely know anything. You won't even let us go to the surface.
King Triton Why do you have to be so strong-minded? Just like your mother.
Ariel I am her daughter.
King Triton Yes, foolish enough to be taken with the human world.
Ariel If you would just try to understand...
King Triton Well, I have tried. I have tried to understand you long enough. But as long as you live in my ocean, you'll obey my rules. Do you understand that?
[Ariel sadly swims away]
Sebastian [about Ariel's antics] Children, you give them an inch, they swim all over you.
King Triton Was I too hard on her?
Sebastian [agreeing with everything Triton says] Definitely not. It's like I always say, "Children got to live by their parent's rules."
King Triton You're absolutely right, Sebastian. My Ariel needs constant supervision.
Sebastian Constant.
King Triton Someone to watch over her.
Sebastian All the time, day and night.
King Triton And you're just the crab to do it.
Sebastian I am just the crab to... No, wait, that's not... What? No, see, I serve you, Your Majesty, as your honored majordomo.
King Triton There is no better way you can serve me than to make sure my little one stays out of trouble.
Sebastian But I...
King Triton Yes? Go. Go.
Sebastian Yes, Your Majesty.
[reluctantly swims after Ariel]
Sebastian How do I get myself into these situations? I'm an educated crustacean. I got options. I don't need this. I should be advising the King, not chasing after some headstrong teenager.
Sir Grimsby Don't be held back by how you think it should be, just think about how it is
King Triton [having discovered Ariel's grotto, which now houses the Eric statue, as Sebastian has just ratted her out] So... You broke the rules? You went to the above world.
Ariel There was a shipwreck. A man was drowning. I had to save him.
King Triton You should have let him drown. They're savages.
Ariel You don't know that.
King Triton They killed your mother.
Ariel I know. But... one man did. Why blame every human? Mother wouldn't.
King Triton No! Enough. That's enough.
Ariel And Eric had nothing to do with it.
King Triton Eric? Eric? Have you lost your senses completely?
Ariel If you would have just heard him, Father. He's compassionate and kind and...
King Triton [oblivious to her description] He's a human! You're a mermaid!
Ariel Yes. But that doesn't make us enemies.
King Triton Promise me you will never look for him again.
Ariel I can't.
King Triton Promise me, Ariel!
Ariel I can't lie to you. I won't.
King Triton [fed up with her daughter's rebellious nature] I swear, I will get through to you!
[starts destroying the treasures with his trident]
Ariel No! Please! Father, stop.
King Triton This ends now!
Ariel [clinging onto the trident] Please, stop it!
King Triton [thrusts her off] It's for your own good.
[takes aim at the Eric statue]
Ariel Father, no!
[he obliterates the statue, and Ariel starts to mourn her boyfriend's shattered likeness]
King Triton Never leave again.
Ariel Dont' be such a guppy
