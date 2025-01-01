Ursula[as she steals Ariel's voice]You belong to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scuttle[describing the "dinglehopper" inaccurately to Ariel and Flounder]Humans use these babies to style their hair. You just give it a little twirl, a little--*yank*, and ya might get some pieces with it.
Prince EricI still don't know your name, though. Is it Diane? Okay, how about Catherine? Definitely not Catherine.
[as Ariel identifies Aries as a constellation, then rubs Eric's lips up and down with her finger]
Prince EricAries, Aries. Ari-el Ari-el. Ariel. Ariel... that's a beautiful name written in the stars.