Abigail Movie Quotes

Abigail Movie Quotes

Spencer There is no epidemic. "Epidemic" is just a cover the authorities use to justify taking anyone with the Gift.
Abigail Foster If we put up with lies, it means we agree with them, to let them do anything at all with us.
Abigail Foster They deceived us. They forced us to be silent. And everyone pretends that it's the way it should be. A whole city of lies.
public announcement This disease is highly contagious and leads anyone infected to an excruciating death.
public announcement The number of infected people is growing every hour.
public announcement There are no recognizable symptoms at the onset. This infection can only be detected by a special device.
[repeated line]
public announcement Anyone sheltering an infected person will be considered a traitor.
Abigail Foster Free is the one who does not lie.
Margaret Foster Just follow your heart, my darling. I have faith in you. And you should have faith in yourself.
Jonathan Foster Sometimes, in order to be a human being, you have to say no... Even to the king.
Abigail Foster And you... chose... to wear the mask?
Inspector Infections-Check! *Stop!*
