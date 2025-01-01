Menu
TV Shows
Abigail
Abigail Movie Quotes
Spencer
There is no epidemic. "Epidemic" is just a cover the authorities use to justify taking anyone with the Gift.
Abigail Foster
If we put up with lies, it means we agree with them, to let them do anything at all with us.
Abigail Foster
They deceived us. They forced us to be silent. And everyone pretends that it's the way it should be. A whole city of lies.
public announcement
This disease is highly contagious and leads anyone infected to an excruciating death.
public announcement
The number of infected people is growing every hour.
public announcement
There are no recognizable symptoms at the onset. This infection can only be detected by a special device.
[repeated line]
public announcement
Anyone sheltering an infected person will be considered a traitor.
Abigail Foster
Free is the one who does not lie.
Margaret Foster
Just follow your heart, my darling. I have faith in you. And you should have faith in yourself.
Jonathan Foster
Sometimes, in order to be a human being, you have to say no... Even to the king.
Abigail Foster
And you... chose... to wear the mask?
Inspector
Infections-Check! *Stop!*
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Kseniya Kutepova
Eddie Marsan
