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Poster of Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen
Kinoafisha Films Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen

Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen

, 2016
Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen
Director Konstantin Selin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 4 December 2016
Also known as
Chronicles of revolution that didn't happen, Khroniki nesluchivsheysya revolyutsii

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