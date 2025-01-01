Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ip Man
Ip Man Movie Quotes
Miura
[after witnessing Ip Man single-handedly defeat ten Japanese fighters at once]
What's your name?
Ip Man
I'm just a Chinese man.
Ip Man
[hits Lei]
Traitor!
Captain Lei Chiu
Why am I a traitor? Their deaths have got nothing to do with me. I'm just an interpreter. I need to scrape a living too!
Ip Man
Scrape a living? You watch your countrymen get beaten to death. Where's your dignity?
[walks away]
Captain Lei Chiu
I don't have any. You do. You have lots of it. If you have the guts, go beat them! Beat as many as you can! I'm an interpreter, not a traitor...
[throws book to the ground and shouts in Japanese]
Captain Lei Chiu
I'm a Chinese man!
Ip Man
[Facing the Northerner Ip Man adopts his combat stance with an unsettling mixture of mettle and serenity]
Wing Chun, Ip Man.
[Riding his tricycle into a fight]
Zhun
Dad, Mom said that if you don't start attacking, everything in the house will be broken.
Hiroyuki Ikeuchi
Donnie Yen
Gordon Lam
