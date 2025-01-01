Captain Lei Chiu Why am I a traitor? Their deaths have got nothing to do with me. I'm just an interpreter. I need to scrape a living too!

Ip Man Scrape a living? You watch your countrymen get beaten to death. Where's your dignity?

[walks away]

Captain Lei Chiu I don't have any. You do. You have lots of it. If you have the guts, go beat them! Beat as many as you can! I'm an interpreter, not a traitor...

[throws book to the ground and shouts in Japanese]