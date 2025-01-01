Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Labyrinth of Lies Labyrinth of Lies Movie Quotes

Labyrinth of Lies Movie Quotes

Major Parker You were all Nazis. In the Eastern sector, now you are all communists. Jesus, you Germans! If little green men from Mars landed tomorrow, you would all become green.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johann Radmann ...the only response to Auschwitz is to do the right thing yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Generalstaatsanwalt Fritz Bauer If you think this is all about who's guilty, partly guilty or innocent, then you've learned nothing, nothing at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johann Radmann [reads from record of interrogation] A small boy, about 5 years old, jumped off the truck. He was holding an apple. Boger was standing at the door. The boy stood beside the truck and was so happy about the apple. Boger went up to the boy, grabbed him by the feet, and smashed his head against the wall. Then Boger picked up the apple and told me to clean up the mess on the wall. And then Boger ate the apple. - Everyday life in Auschwitz.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Bailiff The Jury Court at Frankfurt is now in session.
closing title card The Auschwitz trial started in 1963. 213 survivors of the concentration and extermination camp gave testimony.
closing title card 19 SS men who had served at Auschwitz were charged in the largest trial of the Federal Republic of Germany.
closing title card 17 of them were found guilty. Throughout the 20-month trial, none of the defendants showed any remorse.
closing title card Fritz Bauer dies of heart failure in 1968. Josef Mengele lives undisturbed in Brazil until his death in 1979. He dies in a swimming accident.
closing title card The trial is seen as a turning-point in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. The crimes of the Nazi regime could no longer be suppressed.
closing title card In memory of attorney general Fritz Bauer, public prosecutor Joachim Kügler, Georg Friedrich Vogel, Gerhard Wiese, and journalist Thomas Gnielka.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more