[last lines]

Bailiff The Jury Court at Frankfurt is now in session.

closing title card The Auschwitz trial started in 1963. 213 survivors of the concentration and extermination camp gave testimony.

closing title card 19 SS men who had served at Auschwitz were charged in the largest trial of the Federal Republic of Germany.

closing title card 17 of them were found guilty. Throughout the 20-month trial, none of the defendants showed any remorse.

closing title card Fritz Bauer dies of heart failure in 1968. Josef Mengele lives undisturbed in Brazil until his death in 1979. He dies in a swimming accident.

closing title card The trial is seen as a turning-point in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany. The crimes of the Nazi regime could no longer be suppressed.