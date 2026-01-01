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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Lesnaya istoriya
6.7
Lesnaya istoriya
, 1956
Lesnaya istoriya
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Lev Pozdneyev
Larisa Bukhartseva
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Mole
Georgiy Millyar
Badger
Galina Novozhilova
Squirrel
Aleksandra Panova
Crow
Rostislav Plyatt
Wolf
Maria Vinogradova
Hare
Georgy Vitsin
Dr. Crane
Vladimir Volodin
Bear
Director
Aleksandr Ivanov
,
Lev Pozdneyev
,
Aleksandr Vasilyevich Ivanov
Writer
Lev Pozdneyev
,
Aleksandr Ivanov
,
Aleksandr Vasilyevich Ivanov
,
Sergey Skvortsov
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
21 March 1956
Release date
21 March 1956
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lesnaya istoriya, A Forest Tale, Лесная история, Metsa lugu
More
Cartoon rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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