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Poster of Lesnaya istoriya
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Lesnaya istoriya
6.7

Lesnaya istoriya

, 1956
Lesnaya istoriya
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Lesnaya istoriya
6.7

Cast

Lev Pozdneyev
Larisa Bukhartseva
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Mole
Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Badger
Galina Novozhilova
Galina Novozhilova
Squirrel
Aleksandra Panova
Crow
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Wolf
Maria Vinogradova
Hare
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Dr. Crane
Vladimir Volodin
Bear
Director Aleksandr Ivanov, Lev Pozdneyev, Aleksandr Vasilyevich Ivanov
Writer Lev Pozdneyev, Aleksandr Ivanov, Aleksandr Vasilyevich Ivanov, Sergey Skvortsov
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 21 March 1956
Release date
21 March 1956 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lesnaya istoriya, A Forest Tale, Лесная история, Metsa lugu

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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