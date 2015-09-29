Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Weather Inside
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Weather Inside
5.4

The Weather Inside

, 2015
Das Wetter in geschlossenen Räumen
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Weather Inside
5.4

Synopsis

A luxury hotel in a conflict zone. Development aid worker Dorothea begins an affair with a young drifter, Alec, but what starts as sweet distraction brings her dangerously close to losing control.

Cast

Maria Furtwängler
Dorothea Nagel
Barbara Bouchet
Barbara Bouchet
Self
Dorka Gryllus
Salma
Michael A. Grimm
Schweizer Journalist
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Britischer Botschafter
Mehmet Sözer
Alec
Anne von Keller
Aurelie
Christoph Rath
Samir
Louis Friedemann Thiele
Ralph
Yuki Iwamoto
Japanese Ambassador
Director Isabelle Stever
Writer Isabelle Stever
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 29 September 2015
Worldwide Gross $26,021
Production Sutor Kolonko, Cine Plus Filmproduktion, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Das Wetter in geschlossenen Räumen, The Weather Inside, Cooking Cats, 封閉空間的氛圍, 閉ざされた部屋の嵐, 封闭空间里的天气

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Weather Inside

Gisela Drama
2005, Germany
5.0
The Young Victoria
The Young Victoria Drama
2009, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Irina Palm
Irina Palm Drama
2007, Belgium / Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany / France
7.0
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair Drama
2004, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Nicholas Nickleby
Nicholas Nickleby Drama
2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany / Netherlands
7.0
The Good Father
The Good Father Drama
1985, Great Britain
6.0
When Did You Last See Your Father?
When Did You Last See Your Father? Biography, Drama
2007, Great Britain
6.0
Perrier's Bounty
Perrier's Bounty Drama, Comedy
2009, Great Britain / Ireland
6.0
The Damned United
The Damned United Sport, Drama
2009, Great Britain
7.0
The Lady in the Van
The Lady in the Van Biography, Drama
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Another Year
Another Year Comedy, Drama
2010, Great Britain
7.0
Demimonde
Demimonde Drama, Detective, History
2015, Hungary
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more