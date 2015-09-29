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5.4
Kinoafisha
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The Weather Inside
5.4
The Weather Inside
, 2015
Das Wetter in geschlossenen Räumen
Germany / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
5.4
Synopsis
A luxury hotel in a conflict zone. Development aid worker Dorothea begins an affair with a young drifter, Alec, but what starts as sweet distraction brings her dangerously close to losing control.
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Cast
Maria Furtwängler
Dorothea Nagel
Barbara Bouchet
Self
Dorka Gryllus
Salma
Michael A. Grimm
Schweizer Journalist
Jim Broadbent
Britischer Botschafter
Mehmet Sözer
Alec
Anne von Keller
Aurelie
Christoph Rath
Samir
Louis Friedemann Thiele
Ralph
Yuki Iwamoto
Japanese Ambassador
Director
Isabelle Stever
Writer
Isabelle Stever
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
29 September 2015
Worldwide Gross
$26,021
Production
Sutor Kolonko, Cine Plus Filmproduktion, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Das Wetter in geschlossenen Räumen, The Weather Inside, Cooking Cats, 封閉空間的氛圍, 閉ざされた部屋の嵐, 封闭空间里的天气
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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