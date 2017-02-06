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Poster of Girls
Girls - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Girls

Girls

, 2015
Girls
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Girls
Girls - Trailer
Girls  Trailer
Director Maria Popritsak
Writer Maria Popritsak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2015
Production WOOF Films
Also known as
Girls, Девочки

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Girls - Trailer
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