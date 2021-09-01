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Poster of Neither Seen Nor Recognized
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Neither Seen Nor Recognized
7.1

Neither Seen Nor Recognized

, 1958
Ni vu, ni connu
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Neither Seen Nor Recognized
7.1

Synopsis

In a small French village, everything would be quiet if the local wildlife cop was not being ridiculed by a smart poacher.

Cast

Louis de Funes
Louis de Funes
Blaireau
Noëlle Adam
Arabella de Chaville
Frédéric Duvallès
Dubenoit - le maire
Claude Rich
Claude Rich
Amédée Fléchard
Roland Armontel
Léon de Chaville
Madeleine Barbulée
Madame Chaville
Pierre Stéphen
Le procureur
Sabine André
Jean Bellanger
Un détenu
Marc Blanchard
Durenfort
Director Yves Robert
Writer Jean Marsan, Alphonse Allais, Jacques Celhay, Yves Robert
Composer Jean Wiener
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 23 April 1958
Release date
23 April 1958 France
27 May 1977 Germany
14 January 1960 Hungary
21 August 1961 USSR
Production Champs-Élysées Productions
Also known as
Ni vu, ni connu, Fisch oder Fleisch, Visto y no visto, Ani widu, ani słychu, Det du ikke vet har du ikke vondt av, Horgász a pácban, Inte se inte höra inte veta!, L'affaire Blaireau, La legge del più furbo, Neither Seen Nor Recognized, Neither Seen, Nor Recognized, Nevăzut... necunoscut, Nevídané, neslýchané, Nevídáno, neslýcháno, Vive Monsieur Blaireau, Ούτε τον είδα, ούτε τον ξέρω, Не пойман - не вор, Не спійманий - не злодій, Ни чул, ни видял

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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