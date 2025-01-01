[acting class, with teacher and student frequently repeating each confrontational exchange multiple times]

Acting Teacher How long have you been doing this exercise?

Tony Calvelli How long have you been doing this exercise?

Acting Teacher I'm not playing with you!

Tony Calvelli I'm not playing with you!

Acting Teacher You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!

Tony Calvelli You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!

Acting Teacher You make me make mistakes in my own exercise!

Tony Calvelli You MAKE me make mistakes in my own exercise!

Acting Teacher I make you make mistakes!

Tony Calvelli I make you make mistakes!

Acting Teacher I make this exercise the way I like it!

Tony Calvelli I make this exercise the way I like it!

Acting Teacher I LIKE the exercise!

Tony Calvelli I LIKE the exercise!

Acting Teacher I love the exercise!

Tony Calvelli I love this exercise!

Acting Teacher I don't wanna do any other exercise!

Tony Calvelli I don't WANNA do any other exercise!

Acting Teacher I DON'T wanna do another exercise!

Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!

Acting Teacher I never wanna do another exercise!

Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!

Acting Teacher You have a terrible attitude!

Tony Calvelli YOU got a terrible attitude!

Acting Teacher Your attitude is more horrible than MINE!

Tony Calvelli Your attitude's more horrible than MINE!

Acting Teacher You're a master of horrible attitudes!

Tony Calvelli YOU'RE the master of master horrible!

Acting Teacher You got the swiss cheese up inside your skull instead of a brain!

Tony Calvelli I got the swiss cheese inside my skull instead of a brain!

Acting Teacher I don't know how you get anything done all day long!

Tony Calvelli I don't know how I get anything done all day long!

Acting Teacher I don't know how YOU get anything done all day long!

Tony Calvelli I don't know how YOU get all day done at all!

Acting Teacher I don't know what you're talkin' about!

Tony Calvelli I don't know what YOU'RE talkin' about!

Acting Teacher I never know what you're talkin' about!

Tony Calvelli I never know what I'm talkin' about!