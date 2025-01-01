Menu
Kinoafisha Films Little Men Little Men Movie Quotes

Little Men Movie Quotes

Tony Calvelli [describing his father's infrequent returns home] We seem like a normal family, and then - boom - they start fighting about something stupid, like always, and... I realize it's better when he's not around.
[acting class, with teacher and student frequently repeating each confrontational exchange multiple times]
Acting Teacher How long have you been doing this exercise?
Tony Calvelli How long have you been doing this exercise?
Acting Teacher I'm not playing with you!
Tony Calvelli I'm not playing with you!
Acting Teacher You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Tony Calvelli You know, you make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Acting Teacher You make me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Tony Calvelli You MAKE me make mistakes in my own exercise!
Acting Teacher I make you make mistakes!
Tony Calvelli I make you make mistakes!
Acting Teacher I make this exercise the way I like it!
Tony Calvelli I make this exercise the way I like it!
Acting Teacher I LIKE the exercise!
Tony Calvelli I LIKE the exercise!
Acting Teacher I love the exercise!
Tony Calvelli I love this exercise!
Acting Teacher I don't wanna do any other exercise!
Tony Calvelli I don't WANNA do any other exercise!
Acting Teacher I DON'T wanna do another exercise!
Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!
Acting Teacher I never wanna do another exercise!
Tony Calvelli I never wanna do another exercise!
Acting Teacher You have a terrible attitude!
Tony Calvelli YOU got a terrible attitude!
Acting Teacher Your attitude is more horrible than MINE!
Tony Calvelli Your attitude's more horrible than MINE!
Acting Teacher You're a master of horrible attitudes!
Tony Calvelli YOU'RE the master of master horrible!
Acting Teacher You got the swiss cheese up inside your skull instead of a brain!
Tony Calvelli I got the swiss cheese inside my skull instead of a brain!
Acting Teacher I don't know how you get anything done all day long!
Tony Calvelli I don't know how I get anything done all day long!
Acting Teacher I don't know how YOU get anything done all day long!
Tony Calvelli I don't know how YOU get all day done at all!
Acting Teacher I don't know what you're talkin' about!
Tony Calvelli I don't know what YOU'RE talkin' about!
Acting Teacher I never know what you're talkin' about!
Tony Calvelli I never know what I'm talkin' about!
[pause]
[continuation of the acting class exercise]
Acting Teacher You're gonna make me ask another question, aren't you?
Tony Calvelli I'm GONNA make you ask another question!
Acting Teacher There you go, I did it again!
Tony Calvelli I did it again!
Acting Teacher You did it again!
Tony Calvelli You did it again!
Acting Teacher You did it!
Tony Calvelli You!
Acting Teacher You!
Tony Calvelli You!
Acting Teacher You did it!
Tony Calvelli You did it!
Acting Teacher You did it!
Tony Calvelli I didn't do it!
Acting Teacher Get outta my face!
Tony Calvelli Get outta my face!
Acting Teacher Get outta my face! Get! Out! Of! My! Face!
Tony Calvelli I'm sorry for your loss.
Brian Jardine You two ever think about anybody other than yourselves? Huh? Say something, Jake! SAY SOMETHING! One of the hardest things to realize when you're a child is that your parents are people, too. You understand that? They care about things, they make mistakes, and they try to do what they think is the right thing to do. Does any of what I'm saying make any sense to you?
