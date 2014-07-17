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Poster of 10% My Child
7.3
Kinoafisha Films 10% My Child
7.3

10% My Child

, 2014
10% My Child
Israel / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of 10% My Child
7.3

Cast

Vered Feldman
The ex
Yali Friedman
Franny
Udi Persi
Nico
Gur Bentwich
Bar owner
Idan Alterman
Dog owner
Efrat Ben-Yaakov
Kennels manager
Gabriela Börschmann
Noa
Irit Gidron
A secretary in a hospital
Uri Ran Klauzner
School guard
Director Uri Bar-On
Writer Uri Bar-On
Composer Roi Erez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 17 July 2014
Release date
17 July 2014 Israel
Also known as
10% My Child, 10% Minha Filha, 10% Yalda Sheli, 10 אחוז ילדה שלי, 10 Percent My Child

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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