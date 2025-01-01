GlindaThat's a good question, one many people find confusifying. Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them? Afterall, The Wicked Witch had a childhood. She had a father, who, by the way, had been appointed governor of Munchkinland. And she had a mother, as so many do.
FiyeroWhy is it you're always causing some sort of commotion?
Madame Morrible[broadcast]Citizens of Oz! There is an enemy who must be found and captured. Believe nothing she says. She has stolen our Grimmerie. She is evil, responsible for the mutilation of these poor innocent monkeys! Her green skin is but an outward manifestorium of her twisted nature. This distortion! This repulsion! This wicked witch!
ElphabaI'm not afraid. It's the Wizard who should be afraid of me.
Glinda[mocking Elphaba]It seems the artichoke is steamed.
ElphabaAnd I've just had a vision, almost like a prophecy. I know, it sounds truly crazy. And true, the vision's hazy. But I swear, someday there'll be a celebration throughout Oz. That's all to do.. with me!
GlindaSomething is very wrong, I didn't get my way... I need to lay down.
ElphabaIt doesn't- It doesn't matter, just come with me!
GlindaI couldn't possibly, this is your moment! I'm coming!
[hops onto the train]
[first lines]
Radio AnnouncerGlinda, exactly how dead is she?
GlindaBecause there has been so much rumor and speculation, let me tell you the whole story. According to the Time Dragon Clock, the melting occurred at the thirteenth hour, the direct result of a bucket of water thrown by a female child. Yes, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead!
Glinda[from trailer]Oh, I saved you some space, by the way.
Elphaba[sees that the space is only big enough to fit a bed]Do you really think this is fair?
Glinda[thinking she's referring to them rooming together]I do not. I was PROMISED a private suite. But thanks for asking.
Shiz Students[singing about Elphaba] Dear Galinda, you are just too good! How do you stand it? I don't think I could! She's a terror! She's a tartar! We don't mean to show a bias, but Galinda you're a martyr!
Glinda[belting] Well... these things are sent to try us!
Munchkinland KidGlinda! Is it true you were her friend?
Glinda[is in the bubble, her voice muffled]What? Sorry, one sec.
Glinda[frustrated]It's Glinda now! Stupid. I don't even know what made me say it.
ElphabaIt doesn't matter what your name is, everyone loves you.
GlindaI don't care! I want him. I don't think he's perfect anymore and I still want him. This must be what other people feel like. How do they bear it?
BoqUm, I hope you'll save a dance for me tonight. I'll be right there, waiting... All night.
Glinda[steals a glance at Nessarose, who is alone]That's so kind. But you know what would be even kinder?
Glinda[sings, points at Nessarose]See that tragic'lly beautiful girl, the one in the chair? It seems so unfair, we should go on a spree and not she, gee. I know someone would be my hero, if that someone were to go invite her.
ElphabaAnd my mother... Well, she never woke up. None of which would've ever happened if it wasn't for... for me. So it's my fault.
GlindaWhat? No. That was the milk flowers' fault, not yours. That might be your secret, Elphaba, but that doesn't make it true.
Glinda[an Emerald City guard grabs her leg]Give me my leg. Give me my leg!
Emerald City GuardThe Wizard will see you now!
Elphaba[during "The Wizard and I"]And one day, he'll say to me, Elphaba, a girl who is so superior. Shouldn't a girl who's so good inside have a matching exterior? And since folks here to an absurd degree, seem fixated on your verdigris, would it be alright by you if I de-greenify you?
ElphabaAnd though, of course, that's not important to me, Alright, why not? I'll reply. Oh, what a pair we'll be, the Wizard and I.
Glinda[claps her hands to get everyone's attention]Excuse me! Everyone, please! I have an announcement!
Glinda[tosses her hair again]Yes. Since Dr. Dillamond used to have his own goat-like way of pronouncifying my name, in solidarity and in order to express my outrage, I will henceforth be known no longer as... Gah-linda, but simply...
GlindaYou won't even notice I'm gone, you have Fiyero. Um, speaking of Fiyero, where is he? Not that I expected him to come and say goodbye, but... I mean, we barely know each other.
GlindaWell, I barely know him anymore either, he's been different. He's distant and moodified... And he's been thinking, which... really worries me. It all started the day Doctor Dillamond got fired, I mean, who knew he cared so much about that old goat?
GlindaI don't see why you can't teach us history instead of always harping on the past.
Madame Morrible[to Galinda]My personal opinion, dear, is that you do not have what it takes. I hope you prove me wrong. I doubt you will.
FiyeroWell, I see that once again, the responsibility to corrupt my fellow students falls to me.
Madame MorribleWelcome, new students. And congratulotions for having been accepted to Shiz. Whether you'll be studying law, logic or linguification, I know I speak for my fellow faculty members when I say we have nothing but the highest hopes for some of you.
Elphaba[singing]Something has changed within me. Something is not the same. I'm through with playing by the rules of someone else's game. Too late for second-guessing. Too late to go back to sleep. It's time to trust my instincts, close my eyes... and leap. It's time to try defying gravity. I think I'll try defying gravity. And you can't pull me down.
GlindaCan't I make you understand you're having delusions of grandeur?
ElphabaI'm through accepting limits 'cause someone says they're so. Some things I cannot change but till I try, I'll never know. Too long I've been afraid of losing love I guess I've lost. Well, if that's love it comes at much too high a cost.
GlindaWell, this has been fun! As you can imagine, I have much to attend to with the Wizard's unexpected departure. So, if there are no further questions, I'm... Gonna go.
Elphaba[holds her broomstick, ready to fly away]Are you coming?
Glinda[pauses, holds back her tears]Elphie, you're trembling.
[She walks away to find something to cover her, sobbing quietly, she eventually finds a black robe and puts it on Elphaba]
NessaroseDon't. Don't you dare say another word against her. I'm about to have the happiest night of my life, thanks... to Galinda.
Nessarose[singing]Finally for this one night, I'm about to have a fun night with this Munchkin boy Galinda found for me. And I only wish there were something I could do for her to repay her. Elphaba, see? We deserve each other, and Galinda helped it come true. We deserve each other, me and Boq.
Nessarose[spoken]Please, Elphaba, try to understand.