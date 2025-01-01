Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Wicked Wicked Movie Quotes

Wicked Movie Quotes

Wizard The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero [Looks at Elphaba dancing all by herself while others are laughing at her] I'll say this much, she doesn't give a twig what anyone thinks.
Glinda Of course she does. She just pretends not to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Glinda, Elphaba: There's been some confusion, for you see, my room-mate is...
Glinda Unusually and exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe.
Elphaba [deadpan] Blonde.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [singing] So if you care to find me, look to the western sky! As someone told me lately: "Everyone deserves a chance to *fly*!".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Munchkinland Kid But, Miss Glinda?
Glinda Yes?
Munchkinland Kid Why does wickedness happen?
Glinda That's a good question, one many people find confusifying. Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them? Afterall, The Wicked Witch had a childhood. She had a father, who, by the way, had been appointed governor of Munchkinland. And she had a mother, as so many do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero Why is it you're always causing some sort of commotion?
Elphaba I don't cause commotions, I am one.
Fiyero Yeah, well, that's for sure.
Elphaba So you think I should just keep my mouth shut, is that what you're saying?
Fiyero What? No. No, I'm saying...
Elphaba [cutting off] You think I want to be this way?
Fiyero I...
Elphaba [interrupts] You think I want to care this much?
Fiyero No, I mean...
Elphaba [interrupts yet again] I know that my life would be much easier if I didn't care, but...
Fiyero [Snaps] Do you ever let anyone else talk?
Elphaba Sorry...
Fiyero I was just...
Elphaba [interrupts yet again] But can I just say one more thing? You could've walked away back there.
Fiyero So?
Elphaba So, no matter how shallow and self-absorbed you pretend to be...
Fiyero [cuts off] Uh, excuse me, there's no pretense here. I happen to be genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow.
Elphaba Oh, please. No you're not. Otherwise you wouldn't be so unhappy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba Fine, let's get this over with: no, I am not seasick; no, I did not eat grass as a child; and yes, I've always been green.
Glinda Well, I, for one, am... So sorry, that you have been forced to live with... this.
Elphaba Is that so?
Glinda Yes! And it is my intention to major in sorcery. So, if at some point, you wanted to address the, um... Problem...
Elphaba Problem.
Glinda ... perhaps I could help.
[the whole Shiz students clap and praise her, while Elphaba analyzes the reaction]
Elphaba Offering to help someone that you don't know with skills that you don't have, I'm sure everyone is duly impressed.
Glinda I could care less what others think.
Elphaba Couldn't.
Glinda What?
Elphaba You couldn't care less what other people think. Though, I... I doubt that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba You have no real power!
Wizard Exactly. That's why I need you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [Glinda turns around and looks at Elphaba for the first time, yelps] Oh! Oz.
Elphaba [calmly] What? What are you staring at? Do I have something in my teeth?
Glinda No, it's just... You're green.
Elphaba [looks at her own hands, then replies sarcastically] I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Let's tell each other a secret that we've never told anyone else before. Okay, fine. I'll go first: Fiyero and I are getting married.
Elphaba He asked you already?
Glinda Oh, he doesn't know yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [broadcast] Citizens of Oz! There is an enemy who must be found and captured. Believe nothing she says. She has stolen our Grimmerie. She is evil, responsible for the mutilation of these poor innocent monkeys! Her green skin is but an outward manifestorium of her twisted nature. This distortion! This repulsion! This wicked witch!
Glinda Don't be afraid.
Elphaba I'm not afraid. It's the Wizard who should be afraid of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [mocking Elphaba] It seems the artichoke is steamed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba And I've just had a vision, almost like a prophecy. I know, it sounds truly crazy. And true, the vision's hazy. But I swear, someday there'll be a celebration throughout Oz. That's all to do.. with me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Something is very wrong, I didn't get my way... I need to lay down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba Come with me!
Glinda [shocked] What?
Elphaba To meet the Wizard!
Glinda What are you saying?
Elphaba Get on the train, you're gonna miss it!
Glinda I wouldn't want to impose!
Elphaba It doesn't- It doesn't matter, just come with me!
Glinda I couldn't possibly, this is your moment! I'm coming!
[hops onto the train]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Radio Announcer Glinda, exactly how dead is she?
Glinda Because there has been so much rumor and speculation, let me tell you the whole story. According to the Time Dragon Clock, the melting occurred at the thirteenth hour, the direct result of a bucket of water thrown by a female child. Yes, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [from trailer] Oh, I saved you some space, by the way.
Elphaba [sees that the space is only big enough to fit a bed] Do you really think this is fair?
Glinda [thinking she's referring to them rooming together] I do not. I was PROMISED a private suite. But thanks for asking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba No, I am not seasick...
Fiyero Neither am I.
Elphaba No, I did not eat grass as a child...
Fiyero Oh, you didn't? I did.
Elphaba And yes, I have always been green.
Fiyero And the defensiveness, is that a recent development?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [during "Defying Gravity"] No, leave her alone! She hasn't done anything wrong! I'm the one you want! I'm the one you want! It's me! It's MEEEE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [from trailer] That was you that made all that happen. How'd you do it?
Elphaba [agitated] I don't know! I've never known!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Elphaba Thropp, listen to me. You can do this. You can do anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [talks to the Shiz students] Which one of you would volunteer to share a room with...
Glinda [runs behind Madame Morrible, tries to step over a bench but ends up falling. Madame Morrible stops speaking as she's interrupted by Galinda's antics] Ow. Ow.
[Galinda raises her hand, tries to ask something]
Glinda Madame Morrible, um...
Madame Morrible Thank you, dear. That is very good of you.
Glinda What?
Madame Morrible [turns to Elphaba] Miss...?
Elphaba Elphaba.
Madame Morrible Elphaba. You can room with Miss Galinda.
[Galinda gasps in shock]
Elphaba Wait, what? I... What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero [seeing Elphaba toss her hair from behind, amused] You've been Galinda-fied.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfannee [to Fiyero, cornered and nervous] Enroll here often?
Fiyero Can I ask you?
Pfannee Anything, anything you want.
Fiyero Just to move out the way?
Pfannee Absolutel- yeah, that's anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [from trailer] You. Come with me.
Glinda [thinking Madame Morrible is addressing her; flattered] Of course.
Madame Morrible [stops Galinda] Not you.
[looks at Elphaba]
Madame Morrible You.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shiz Students [singing about Elphaba] Dear Galinda, you are just too good! How do you stand it? I don't think I could! She's a terror! She's a tartar! We don't mean to show a bias, but Galinda you're a martyr!
Glinda [belting] Well... these things are sent to try us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Munchkinland Kid Glinda! Is it true you were her friend?
Glinda [is in the bubble, her voice muffled] What? Sorry, one sec.
[Pops the bubble with her wand]
Glinda What?
Munchkinland Kid Is it true you were her friend?
Glinda Friend?
[her expression changed, pauses briefly before answering]
Glinda Yes.
[the whole Munchkinland citizens gasp and whisper to each other]
Glinda I, I mean I did know her. That is, our paths did cross... at school.
[the citizens gasp]
Glinda But you must understand, it was a long time ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero [Bids his farewell to Elphaba before she leaves to Emerald City] Good luck.
[Walks away, leaving Glinda alone]
Glinda [Flabbergasted] See? There! What.. Wh-wh-what is that?
Elphaba Don't be upset, Galinda.
Glinda [frustrated] It's Glinda now! Stupid. I don't even know what made me say it.
Elphaba It doesn't matter what your name is, everyone loves you.
Glinda I don't care! I want him. I don't think he's perfect anymore and I still want him. This must be what other people feel like. How do they bear it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boq Um, I hope you'll save a dance for me tonight. I'll be right there, waiting... All night.
Glinda [steals a glance at Nessarose, who is alone] That's so kind. But you know what would be even kinder?
Glinda [sings, points at Nessarose] See that tragic'lly beautiful girl, the one in the chair? It seems so unfair, we should go on a spree and not she, gee. I know someone would be my hero, if that someone were to go invite her.
Boq [reluctantly] Well, maybe I could invite her.
Glinda Oh, Bick, really? You would do that for me?
Boq I would do anything for you.
[Then Glinda encourages Boq to come to Nessarose, cleverly ushering him without hurting him]
Fiyero [watches Glinda usher Boq out, laughing] You're good.
Glinda [feigns innocence] I don't know what you mean, I love helping others. Oh, and I happen to be free tonight, after all.
Glinda [sings] Now that we've met one another...
Glinda Glinda, Fiyero: [harmonizing] It's clear we deserve each other!
Glinda You're perfect.
Fiyero You're perfect.
Glinda Glinda, Fiyero: [both sing] So we're perfect together, born to be forever. Dancing through life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [from trailer] Don't let her get away. This wicked witch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba It's my fault.
Glinda What is?
Elphaba That my sister is the way she is. When my mother was carrying Nessa, my father began to worry that she might come out...
Glinda -Green.
Elphaba ... green. He was so worried that he made my mother chew milk flowers day and night. Only, the milk flowers made Nessa come too soon, and... and her little legs, they...
Glinda [gasps]
Elphaba And my mother... Well, she never woke up. None of which would've ever happened if it wasn't for... for me. So it's my fault.
Glinda What? No. That was the milk flowers' fault, not yours. That might be your secret, Elphaba, but that doesn't make it true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [an Emerald City guard grabs her leg] Give me my leg. Give me my leg!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emerald City Guard The Wizard will see you now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [during "The Wizard and I"] And one day, he'll say to me, Elphaba, a girl who is so superior. Shouldn't a girl who's so good inside have a matching exterior? And since folks here to an absurd degree, seem fixated on your verdigris, would it be alright by you if I de-greenify you?
Elphaba And though, of course, that's not important to me, Alright, why not? I'll reply. Oh, what a pair we'll be, the Wizard and I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [claps her hands to get everyone's attention] Excuse me! Everyone, please! I have an announcement!
[All Shiz students excitedly gather]
Glinda I... Am changing my name.
[All students gasp]
Fiyero Your name?
Glinda [tosses her hair] Yes.
Elphaba Are you sure?
Glinda [tosses her hair again] Yes. Since Dr. Dillamond used to have his own goat-like way of pronouncifying my name, in solidarity and in order to express my outrage, I will henceforth be known no longer as... Gah-linda, but simply...
[slightly hesitating]
Glinda Glinda.
[She bows with her legs crosses. All Shiz students fawn and clap for her while Fiyero and Elphaba could only look at each other]
Pfannee Pfannee, ShenShen: [clap their hands] She's so brave! Such... Braverism!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wizard Hi, what's your name?
Glinda Glinda...
[Pausing, contemplating life choices]
Glinda The 'Ga' is silent.
Wizard Hello... Belinda.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [from trailer] You're the one the Wizard has been waiting for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wizard [from trailer] I am Oz. The Great... and Terrible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pfannee Um...
[pulls a stereotypical witch hat out of a box]
ShenShen Eww. What even is that?
Pfannee Galinda? What's the reason?
Glinda I know, it's my granny. She always makes me the most hideoteous hats. I'd give it away but... I don't hate anyone that much.
[Pfanee and ShenShen look at her, smirking]
Glinda I couldn't... Could I? No.
[Pfanee and ShenShen muffle their laugh, then Elphaba enters the room]
Pfannee Pfannee, ShenShen: [Look at Elphaba, feigning friendliness] Hi.
ShenShen We should go.
Pfannee Yeah, we have to go rouge our knees
[half-whispers to Galinda]
Pfannee Do it! Bye Elphaba! Love your... shoulder pad.
[Pfanee and ShenShen close the door on their way out, leaving both girls alone]
Elphaba Galinda, um, Nessa and I were talking about you just now, and...
Glinda [interrupting] Oh, well, we were just talking about you. How you should join us tonight.
Elphaba I don't follow.
Glinda You... Join us at the Ozdust. I'm inviting you.
Elphaba Why?
Glinda Well... Well, because everyone will be there. And don't tell me you have nothing to wear. Because you could wear this.
[presents her the hat]
Glinda I mean, it goes with everything you own.
Glinda [singing] It's really, uh, sharp, don't you think? You know, black, is this year's pink. You deserve each other, this hat and you, you're both so... Smart. You deserve each other, so here,
[hands Elphaba the hideous hat]
Glinda Out of the goodness of my heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Dillamond [from trailer] In today's Oz, a real sorcerer who possesses TRUE magic has become all too rare.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible So, how long have you had this talent?
Elphaba 'Talent', uh... No, something just... Something just takes over me, and... Something I can't control. And when it does, bad things happen.
Madame Morrible If you can learn to use your powers in the right way, oh... Miss Elphaba...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Galinda Dearest darlingest Momsie and Popsicle, guess what? I can't hear your guesses because this is a letter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [introducing the Shiz library to Fiyero during the school tour] And this is the, um... The book place. There's a collection of rare books around here somewhere and some medium-rare as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wizard [from trailer] Follow the road. It's gonna lead you right... to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [from trailer] Once you learn to harness your emotions, the sky's the limit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [from trailer] Something bad is happening in Oz.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba Elphaba, Glinda: [harmonizing] I wanna be in this hoi polloi.
Elphaba So I'll be back for good someday.
Glinda To make my life and make my way.
Elphaba Elphaba, Glinda: But for today we'll wander and enjoy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wizard [from trailer] Bring her to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [singing] NOBODY--in all of Oz... No wizard that there is or was / Is ever gonna bring me down!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [singing] When I see depressing creatures with unprepossessing features, I remind them on their own behalf to think of. Celebrated heads of state or specially great communicators.
[showing off a portrait of a historical figure in a book]
Glinda Did they have brains or knowledge?
Elphaba Well, actually...
Glinda [interrupting] Don't make me laugh. They were?
Elphaba Popular.
Glinda [gasping in joy, excitedly slamming the book down] RIGHT!
[singing]
Glinda It's all about popular. It's not about aptitude, it's the way you're viewed. So it's very shrewd to be very, very popular like me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Elphaba, this is so much bigger than us. Why couldn't you have stayed calm for once, instead or flying off the handle?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [seeing her parents leave Shiz after dropping her off] They are gonna miss me so much.
Boq My parents don't even know I left.
[Glinda looks at him, standing behind her]
Boq Uh, uh... I'm Boq. I'm from Munchkinland. I know we don't really know each other yet, but I...
Glinda [cutting Boq off] You know what I believe, Bick?
Boq It's Bick- It's Boq.
Glinda That strangers... are just people I've never met.
[Boq is confused, chuckles nervously. Glinda just smiles and walks away]
Glinda Bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Elphie, now that we're friends, I've decided to make you my new project.
Elphaba Oh, you really don't have to do that.
Glinda I know! That's what makes me so nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [from trailer] She had her secrets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Oh, Elphie, how will we manage without you?
Glinda You won't even notice I'm gone, you have Fiyero. Um, speaking of Fiyero, where is he? Not that I expected him to come and say goodbye, but... I mean, we barely know each other.
Glinda Well, I barely know him anymore either, he's been different. He's distant and moodified... And he's been thinking, which... really worries me. It all started the day Doctor Dillamond got fired, I mean, who knew he cared so much about that old goat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda I don't see why you can't teach us history instead of always harping on the past.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda It's good to see me, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Pink goes good with green.
Elphaba Goes "well" with green.
Glinda [chuckles] It so does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Whenever I see someone less fortunate than I, and let's face it, right? Who isn't less fortunate than I? My tender heart tends to start to bleed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [puts a pink flower between Elphaba's ear, both look in the mirror] Why, Miss Elphaba. Look at you, you're beautiful.
Elphaba [pauses, her smile falters] I have to go.
[She gets out of the room]
Glinda [Chases after her, only to stop outside their room] You're welcome!
[She accidentally looks at her reflection on the glass cabinet, gasping softly]
Glinda Oh, hello.
[Is amazed by her own reflection]
Glinda Wow.
Glinda [sings] And though you protest, your disinterest, I know clandestinely... You're gonna grin and bear it, your newfound popularity!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wiz-O-Mania Narrator [singing] This man who comes out of the blue, is he the prophecy? There's one way we'll know if it's true! Fetch The Grimmerie!
Wizard [a talking head of The Wizard appears through a hologram, reading the Grimmerie, his voice echoes] Oh-Ma-Ha... Oh-Ma-Ha...
Wiz-O-Mania Audience Member He can read! He must be... . A Wizard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Elphie! Elphie, the train is here! And it came with the cutest little man with mustache, you got to see him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [clears her throat] Are you looking for something? Or...
[tosses her hair]
Glinda Someone?
Fiyero No, I was...
[He looks at Glinda, momentarily stunned because of how pretty she is]
Fiyero What was I doing?
Glinda How would I know?
Fiyero [teasingly] Our first fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [sees Elphaba open the Grimmerie] Elphie, what are you doing? Elphaba, please! Listen to me, stop.
Elphaba [chants the spells from the Grimmerie] Ah ben tah kan. Ah ben tah kan ah tum.
Glinda Not that hideoteous levitation spell, Elphaba, please! You don't know what you're doing with that, please.
Elphaba [Keeps chanting, ignoring Glinda] Ah ben ana tah. Ah ben for. Ah ben hegan. Ah ben...
Glinda Stop. STOP!
[Elphaba stops chanting]
Glinda [Waits for the effect, nothing seemed to happen. She's scared for Elphaba, her voice shaky] Well... Where are your wings? Maybe you're not as powerful as you think you are.
Glinda [the broomstick suddenly moves on its own and floats towards Elphaba] Sweet Oz.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero [drops down his horse after nearly ran into Elphaba in the middle of the forest] I didn't see you there, you must've...
[notices her green skin]
Fiyero ... blended with the foliage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible [to Galinda] My personal opinion, dear, is that you do not have what it takes. I hope you prove me wrong. I doubt you will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiyero Well, I see that once again, the responsibility to corrupt my fellow students falls to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Morrible Welcome, new students. And congratulotions for having been accepted to Shiz. Whether you'll be studying law, logic or linguification, I know I speak for my fellow faculty members when I say we have nothing but the highest hopes for some of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [singing] Something has changed within me. Something is not the same. I'm through with playing by the rules of someone else's game. Too late for second-guessing. Too late to go back to sleep. It's time to trust my instincts, close my eyes... and leap. It's time to try defying gravity. I think I'll try defying gravity. And you can't pull me down.
Glinda Can't I make you understand you're having delusions of grandeur?
Elphaba I'm through accepting limits 'cause someone says they're so. Some things I cannot change but till I try, I'll never know. Too long I've been afraid of losing love I guess I've lost. Well, if that's love it comes at much too high a cost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda Well, this has been fun! As you can imagine, I have much to attend to with the Wizard's unexpected departure. So, if there are no further questions, I'm... Gonna go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [holds her broomstick, ready to fly away] Are you coming?
Glinda [pauses, holds back her tears] Elphie, you're trembling.
[She walks away to find something to cover her, sobbing quietly, she eventually finds a black robe and puts it on Elphaba]
Glinda Here, put this around you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [singing] I hope you're happy! I hope you're happy now. I hope you're happy how you hurt your cause forever. I hope you think you're clever.
Elphaba I hope you're happy. I hope you're happy too. I hope you're proud how you would grovel in submission to feed your own ambition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glinda [looks at the Grimmerie, amazed, whispers to Madame Morrible] Can I touch it?
Madame Morrible [pauses for a few seconds] No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nessarose You'll never guess what just happened to me.
Elphaba What?
Nessarose That perfectly adorable Munchkin boy just asked me out! He said he was too shy to ask me at first, but then Galinda emboldened him.
Elphaba Wait, Galinda?
Nessarose Don't. Don't you dare say another word against her. I'm about to have the happiest night of my life, thanks... to Galinda.
Nessarose [singing] Finally for this one night, I'm about to have a fun night with this Munchkin boy Galinda found for me. And I only wish there were something I could do for her to repay her. Elphaba, see? We deserve each other, and Galinda helped it come true. We deserve each other, me and Boq.
Nessarose [spoken] Please, Elphaba, try to understand.
Elphaba [singing] I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [during 'Popular', Elphaba gets up and leaves] This is never gonna work.
Glinda What?
[chases Elphaba]
Glinda Elphie! You mustn't think that way! Your whole life is gonna change, and it's all because of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elphaba [regarding the Wizard] And, Nessa, you want to know a secret? If you get to meet him, he grants your heart's desire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more