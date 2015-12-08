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Poster of Okno
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Okno
7.5

Okno

, 2015
Okno
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Okno
7.5

Cast

Valentin Zverkov
Irma Arendt
Inga Matis
Marina
Oleg Menshenin
Aleksey Cheremisinov
Roman Kamalov
Oleg Polovnikov
Denis Shamrikov
Ekaterina Sharafieva
Ivan Shmakov
Nikita
Director Nikolay Nikolaychuk
Writer Nikolay Nikolaychuk
Composer Aleksandr Yan Taranenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 8 December 2015
Release date
8 December 2015 Russia 18+
8 December 2015 Kazakhstan
8 December 2015 Ukraine
Also known as
Okno, The Window, Окно

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 9 July 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Okno”

When is the premiere of the film “Okno”?

The world premiere of the film “Okno” was on 8 December 2015.

What is the rating of the film “Okno”?

The film “Okno” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (13 votes) and 7.7/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Okno”?

The runtime of the film “Okno” is 1 hour 25 minutes.

Who directed the film “Okno”?

The film “Okno” was directed by Nikolay Nikolaychuk.

Who composed the music for the film “Okno”?

The music for the film “Okno” was composed by Aleksandr Yan Taranenko.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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