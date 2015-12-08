Frequently asked questions about the film “Okno”
When is the premiere of the film “Okno”?
The world premiere of the film “Okno” was on 8 December 2015.
What is the rating of the film “Okno”?
The film “Okno” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (13 votes) and 7.7/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Okno”?
The runtime of the film “Okno” is 1 hour 25 minutes.
Who directed the film “Okno”?
The film “Okno” was directed by Nikolay Nikolaychuk.
Who composed the music for the film “Okno”?
The music for the film “Okno” was composed by Aleksandr Yan Taranenko.