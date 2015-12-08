The music for the film “Okno” was composed by Aleksandr Yan Taranenko.

The film “Okno” was directed by Nikolay Nikolaychuk.

The runtime of the film “Okno” is 1 hour 25 minutes.

The film “Okno” is rated 7.5/10 on Kinoafisha (13 votes) and 7.7/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Okno” was on 8 December 2015.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.