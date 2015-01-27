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Poster of First Growth
5.9
Kinoafisha Films First Growth
5.9

First Growth

, 2015
Premiers crus
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of First Growth
5.9

Cast

Gérard Lanvin
Gérard Lanvin
François Maréchal
Jalil Lespert
Jalil Lespert
Charlie Maréchal
Alice Taglioni
Alice Taglioni
Blanche Maubuisson
Laura Smet
Marie
Lannick Gautry
Marco
Frédérique Tirmont
Frédérique Tirmont
Edith Maubuisson
Laura Smet
Marie
Lannick Gautry
Marco
Christiane Millet
Christiane Millet
Marguerite
Scali Delpeyrat
Roland
Shane Woodward
Christopher
Louis Wilwertz
Thibault (9 ans)
Director Jérôme Le Gris
Writer Rémi Bezançon, Vanessa Portal, Jérôme Le Gris
Composer Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 19 November 2016
World premiere 27 January 2015
Release date
27 January 2015 France
Budget €6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,279,267
Production Alter Films, TF1 Films Production, SND Films
Also known as
Premiers crus, First Growth, A családi birtok, Batzir rishon, Prima recolta, Wielkie wino, ブルゴーニュで会いましょう

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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