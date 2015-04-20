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Poster of Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
7.1

Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict

, 2015
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
USA, Italy, Great Britain / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
7.1

Synopsis

A portrait of a patron of the arts extraordinaire who transformed a modest fortune and impeccable taste into one of the premiere collections of twentieth century art.

Cast

Peggy Guggenheim
Self
Marina Abramović
Jacqueline Bograd Weld
Self - author of 'Peggy: The Wayward Guggenheim'
Francine Prose
Self
John Richardson
Self
Nicky Haslam
Self
Edmund White
Self
Calvin Tomkins
Self
Carlo McCormick
Self
Mercedes Ruehl
Mercedes Ruehl
Self
Diego Cortez
Self - Interviewee
Director Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Writer Lisa Immordino Vreeland
Composer Steven Argila
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 11 December 2015
World premiere 20 April 2015
Release date
20 April 2015 Russia 16+
17 June 2021 Czechia
21 January 2016 Denmark
26 July 2017 France
11 December 2015 Great Britain
20 April 2015 Kazakhstan
20 April 2015 Ukraine
Budget $1,100,000
Worldwide Gross $796,800
Production Dakota Group, Fischio Films, Submarine Entertainment
Also known as
Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict, Konstälskaren Peggy Guggenheim, Peggy Guggenheim, Peggy Guggenheim - Ein Leben für die Kunst, Peggy Guggenheim kunstisõltlane, Peggy Guggenheim, a művészet megszállottja, Peggy Guggenheim, la collectionneuse, Peggy Guggenheim, taiteen rakastaja, Peggy Guggenheim, taiteenrakastaja, Peggy Guggenheim: Adicta al arte, Peggy Guggenheim: Art of This Century, ペギー・グッゲンハイム　アートに恋した大富豪, Peggy Guggenheim - Art Addict

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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