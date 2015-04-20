Similar films for Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present Documentary, Biography, History
2012, USA
7.0
Dreaming Walls Documentary
2022, Belgium / France / Netherlands / Sweden
6.0
Kusama: Infinity Documentary
2018, USA
7.0
Maria by Callas Documentary
2017, France
7.0
Eames: The Architect & The Painter Biography, Documentary
2011, USA
7.0
Séraphine Drama, War, Biography
2008, France / Belgium
7.0
A Room with a View Romantic, Drama
1985, Great Britain
7.0
Nostalghia Drama
1983, Italy / USSR
7.0
Alphaville Romantic, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
1965, France / Italy
7.0