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Poster of Anomaliya
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Anomaliya
6.0

Anomaliya

, 2017
Anomaliya
Russia / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Anomaliya
6.0

Cast

Daniil Merkulov
Daniil Merkulov
Aleksandra Abrameyceva
Aleksandra Abrameyceva
Daniil Belykh
Daniil Belykh
Petar Zekavica
Petar Zekavica
Yevgeny Danchevsky
Yevgeny Danchevsky
Sergey Medvedev
Sergey Medvedev
Elena Golovizina
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Svetlana Tormakhova
Director Vasiliy Chiginskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 26 October 2017
Release date
26 October 2017 Russia Люксор 6+
Also known as
Anomaliya, Anomaalia, Аномалия

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
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