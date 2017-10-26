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6.0
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Anomaliya
6.0
Anomaliya
, 2017
Anomaliya
Russia / Adventure / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Cast
Daniil Merkulov
Aleksandra Abrameyceva
Daniil Belykh
Petar Zekavica
Yevgeny Danchevsky
Sergey Medvedev
Elena Golovizina
Mariya Shumakova
Svetlana Tormakhova
Director
Vasiliy Chiginskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
26 October 2017
Release date
26 October 2017
Russia
Люксор
6+
Also known as
Anomaliya, Anomaalia, Аномалия
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
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