Long John Silver[Jim is being tattooed]Och, that's a fine tattoo, Jim. It's a sign you're now truly a gentleman of fortune like the rest of us, eh?
Jim HawkinsGentleman of fortune? Doesn't that mean a pirate?
Long John SilverAh, pirate, Jim... now the word's a tricky one. For instance, here, who'd be the pirates? The men who worked their way across this treasure cruise and simply wanted their... their fair share of it or men like the Squire and the Captain who stole a treasure chart from a lad who was given it and then betrayed him out of his share of it? Now mayn't they be the ones that should be called pirates?
Squire Trelawney[They're following the pirates to the treasure]Do you think they know what they're doing?
Captain SmolletWho better to decipher the convolutions of a twisted pirate's mind than another twisted pirate?
Jim Hawkins[he's helping Silver to stand up when one of the Captain's men threatens to shoot him]Fine, then! Shoot me! If someone can't help a man in need, then shoot me!
Long John SilverWe want the treasure and we'll have it, that's the point. We have the boy and you want him, and we'll trade for the chart.
Captain SmolletThe boy? We don't want the boy. In six months time, he'll be sun-dried and dangling from a gibbet in Tilbury, like all the rest of you.